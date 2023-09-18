News / Cities / Noida News / 5-day-old boy dumped in Noida drain, bitten by insects rescued

5-day-old boy dumped in Noida drain, bitten by insects rescued

ByMaria Khan
Sep 18, 2023 10:58 PM IST

Passersby in the area alerted the police after hearing the cries of a baby coming from a drain, and a team rushed to the scene

A five-day-old boy was discovered dumped in a drain with multiple critical injuries in Sector 66, Noida, on Saturday night, police officers aware of the matter said on Monday, adding that the infant was rescued by the police and admitted to a super speciality hospital.

The infant has now been shifted to Child PGI in Sector 30. (HT Archive)
The infant has now been shifted to Child PGI in Sector 30. (HT Archive)

According to the police, passersby in the area alerted the police after hearing the cries of a baby coming from a drain, and a team rushed to the scene.

According to the police, the infant has multiple injuries, including insect bites on his fingers and toes. He was rushed to the hospital in Sector 71, where he was kept under observation in the newborn care unit.

“We received information on Saturday night that an infant was found dumped in a drain in Sector 66. We rushed to the scene and found the infant with multiple injuries on his hands and toes. We took him to a multi-speciality hospital in Sector 71,” said Vijay Gautam, station house officer (SHO) of the Phase 3 police station.

Noida police said that while they had not yet gathered any information about the newborn’s family, efforts were being made to track down the people responsible for abandoning the infant in the drain.

“We are still looking for CCTVs in the area so that footage can be accessed and people involved in dumping the baby can be traced and identified,” said SHO Gautam.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Budh Nagar Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has taken note of the incident.

When contacted, Dr KC Vermani, chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “The child has now been shifted to Child PGI in Sector 30. A police constable has also been assigned 24-hour duty. The hospital authorities have been directed that as the newborn’s condition improves, process of transferring it to a childcare facility for adoption with the guidelines of Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) will be initiated.”

“Police are investigating this case, and efforts are being made to locate the baby’s family. The infant was in bad shape when rescued, but he is now stable, and his condition is improving,” added Vermani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out