Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

6 injured after bus rams into under construction Noida flyover

ByArun Singh
Jun 13, 2025 06:54 AM IST

A probe found that the bus was en route to Sector 62 when a motorcyclist suddenly appeared in front of it and while to avoid hitting the biker it collided into the flyover’s pillar

Noida Six people, including four women, sustained injuries after a private bus with around 20 individuals on board, rammed into an under-construction flyover in Noida’s Sector 42 on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

The upper part of the bus struck the side of a pillar and was fully damaged. Most of the around 20 employees of the MNC boarding the bus, escaped with minor injuries. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
The upper part of the bus struck the side of a pillar and was fully damaged. Most of the around 20 employees of the MNC boarding the bus, escaped with minor injuries. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“Around 8.30pm on Wednesday, a private bus attached with a multinational company in Surajpur, Greater Noida, was on its way to drop employees home when the driver lost control and the bus crashed into the first pillar of the Aghapur flyover in Sector 42,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.

“The upper part of the bus struck the side of a pillar and was fully damaged. Most of the around 20 employees of the MNC boarding the bus, escaped with minor injuries,” the officer added.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the bus was en route to drop an employee in Sector 62 when a motorcyclist suddenly appeared in front of it. To avoid hitting the biker, the bus driver swerved to the left, causing the bus to collide with the pillar, police said.

Police were alerted on the emergency helpline number 112, a team from the Sector 39 police station rushed to the spot, and six of the injured were taken to a nearby private hospital.

“By the time we arrived, many people had already left the scene or had gone to the hospital on their own. We transported six injured individuals -- Swarnprabha, Akshi, Suman, Seema, Shubham, and Sachin (identified by first names) -- by ambulance. They are all colleagues,” the officer said.

Police later towed the bus to a nearby outpost. No case has been registered yet, officers added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / 6 injured after bus rams into under construction Noida flyover
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On