6 injured after bus rams into under construction Noida flyover

Noida Six people, including four women, sustained injuries after a private bus with around 20 individuals on board, rammed into an under-construction flyover in Noida’s Sector 42 on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday. The upper part of the bus struck the side of a pillar and was fully damaged. Most of the around 20 employees of the MNC boarding the bus, escaped with minor injuries. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“Around 8.30pm on Wednesday, a private bus attached with a multinational company in Surajpur, Greater Noida, was on its way to drop employees home when the driver lost control and the bus crashed into the first pillar of the Aghapur flyover in Sector 42,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.

“The upper part of the bus struck the side of a pillar and was fully damaged. Most of the around 20 employees of the MNC boarding the bus, escaped with minor injuries,” the officer added.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the bus was en route to drop an employee in Sector 62 when a motorcyclist suddenly appeared in front of it. To avoid hitting the biker, the bus driver swerved to the left, causing the bus to collide with the pillar, police said.

Police were alerted on the emergency helpline number 112, a team from the Sector 39 police station rushed to the spot, and six of the injured were taken to a nearby private hospital.

“By the time we arrived, many people had already left the scene or had gone to the hospital on their own. We transported six injured individuals -- Swarnprabha, Akshi, Suman, Seema, Shubham, and Sachin (identified by first names) -- by ambulance. They are all colleagues,” the officer said.

Police later towed the bus to a nearby outpost. No case has been registered yet, officers added.