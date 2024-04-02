60-year-old daily wager found murdered in Noida

A 60-year-old man was found murdered on a culvert near the road, heading from Jaypee Aman township in Sector 150 to Kondli village, on Monday, said senior police officers, adding that his body was found with injury marks to the head and neck. The man’s family hasn’t named anyone as suspects, police have received a complaint and registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational image)

According to the police, they received information about a man found injured on the culvert around 7am following which a team from Knowledge Park police station rushed to the spot.

“The man was rushed to a nearby hospital by the police where he was declared dead on arrival. He was identified as Nandram, who lived in a rented accommodation in Kondli village with his family but hailed from Chhattisgarh. His family was informed about his death and the body was sent for a post- mortem examination,” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida).

A preliminary probe revealed that Nandram worked as a daily wager in the daytime at a construction site, and a security guard at night at the same place.

“On Sunday night, he left for work in Sector 128 around 10pm. His family hasn’t named anyone as suspects in the murder. We have received a complaint from them and based on it, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Knowledge Park police station,” the officer said.

Police said CCTV footage from the area is being examined for leads on the suspects.

“Prima facie, it appears that Nandram was attacked with a blunt object. However, the autopsy report is awaited. Further investigation is underway,” the officer said.