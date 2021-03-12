60-year-old riding pillion killed as truck overturns on Noida Expressway
Noida: A 60-year-old woman riding pillion on a motorcycle died after a truck overturned and she came under it, on the Noida Expressway on Friday. The woman was identified as Sukhviri. Her husband Dharmpal, 62, was riding the motorcycle. The accident took place on the Greater Noida to Noida side of the expressway, near the Jhatta Underpass.
The complainant, Dharmpal, said: “My wife fell on the road and the truck overturned on her. She was critically injured. I informed the police and she was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead,” he alleged. The truck driver managed to escape after the incident, he alleged.
The Knowledge Park police said that the couple was coming from Bulandshahr to their home in Patparganj, Delhi. Police said that as per primary investigation, the truck, loaded with sand, was moving in the same direction. “The truck’s front tyre got burst and there was a bang. The couple was riding a motorcycle just next to the truck. It appears the woman jumped off the motorcycle due to the loud noise, while her husband steered the motorcycle away a few metres. At the same time the truck overturned, killing the woman,” said a police official investigating the matter, asking not to be identified.
Dharmpal did not receive any injuries and the motorcycle also did not suffer damages. Varun Pawar, SHO, Knowledge Park police station, said a case has been registered against the unknown truck driver under Section 304-A (death due to negligence) of the IPC. “We have seized the truck and launched a search for his arrest,” he said.
The police later used a crane to remove the damaged truck and clear the expressway for traffic movement.
