68 fire incidents reported across GB Nagar on Diwali night, pet dog dies of asphyxiation

As many as 68 fire incidents were reported from across Gautam Budh Nagar on Diwali, said fire brigade officials, adding that a pet dog locked inside a high-rise flat died of asphyxiation on Diwali night. Other than that, no other casualty was reported from the district, they said. A massive fire broke out on the 17th floor of a high-rise in Supertech Eco Village 1 in Greater Noida West, around 10.30pm after a firecracker landed on an outdoor unit of an AC in the flat balcony. (HT Photo)

According to the Gautam Budh Nagar fire department, 68 fire incidents were reported across the district. Seventeen were reported from highrises, 14 from individual houses, 12 from factories, four vehicle fire, 17 garbage fire, and four fire from shops. No casualty was reported in any of these incidents, district fire officials said.

A massive fire broke out on the 17th floor of a high-rise in Supertech Eco Village 1 in Greater Noida West, around 10.30pm after a firecracker landed on an outdoor unit of an AC in the flat balcony, fire officials said.

“Fire control room was alerted by a resident around 10.45pm that the fire on the 17th floor flat of Tower J in Supertech Eco Village 1,” said Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“On getting information, two fire tenders from surrounding fire stations were rushed to the spot and they managed to douse the fire with the help of society’s firefighting system,” said Chaubey.

“The 18th and 19th floor flats were locked when the fire broke out. When we checked the 18th floor flat, we found a a pet dog (a pug), locked inside, and it was dead. Most probably, the dog died of asphyxiation,” said Chaubey.

“The 18th floor resident had gone to a relative’s home, while the 19th floor resident went to his shop for Diwali celebrations. The 17th and 18th floor flats were gutted and thick smoke was everywhere,” said Manish Kumar, a resident of Supertech Eco Village 1.

In another incident, a fire broke out on the 23th floor of Mahagun Mywoods society on Thursday night.

“The fire started in the balcony after a firecracker landed there. The society residents managed to douse the flames by themselves,” said Ajay Kumar, fire officer, Greater Noida.

Later in the night, the fire control room received information that a fire broke out on the 13th floor of Samridhi Grand Avenue and the 14th floor of Arihant Garden Society in Greater Noida West. “All fire incidents were reported due to firecrackers and residents helped firefighters in extinguishing the flames,” said Kumar.

The fire brigade said a car (Hyundai Grand i10) parked in the Block G of Sector 39 caught fire after a firecracker landed on it. Residents doused that fire, as well as several other minor fires in various localities.