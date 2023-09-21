News / Cities / Noida News / 73-yr-old killed as truck hits car on Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Ghaziabad

73-yr-old killed as truck hits car on Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Ghaziabad

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 21, 2023 11:32 PM IST

A 73-year-old man was killed, and his 65-year-old wife was injured when a truck travelling from Kundli to Ghaziabad allegedly broke the central divider of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Muradnagar and hit victim’s car on the other side of the expressway on Wednesday evening.

The deceased man was identified as Charan Singh, and his wife as Kamlesh. According to the complaint by Singh’s son, Munish Kumar, the family lives in Govindpuram, Ghaziabad. Kumar said he was in his Honda Amaze car with his parents seated in the back seats.

The family was on their way to Patiala, Punjab, and had arrived near Rewri-Rewra village on the EPE around 5.45pm on Wednesday when a truck with a Nagaland registration number collided with a car on the other side of the expressway.

“The truck was coming from Kundli to Ghaziabad and broke the central divider before colliding with the back of our car. My father and mother were in the rear seats, while my wife and I were in the front. My father was severely injured by the impact and died on the spot, while my mother was also injured. The truck driver fled the scene,” Munish Kumar said in his complaint.

The Muradnagar police registered a first information report under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash and negligent driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304a (causing death by negligence) against the truck driver.

“A trailer truck travelling from Kundli to Ghaziabad lost control near the incident site.” It shattered the central divider and collided with a car on the other side of the expressway,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Ramanand Kushwaha in a statement on Thursday.

The truck was seized, according to the police.

“An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, and the truck driver will be arrested soon,” said Naresh Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (Masuri).

