76 traffic junctions in Noida under ITMS surveillance
Be ready to face action if you jump the red light as the Noida authority has put 76 traffic junctions under intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) to catch traffic violators.
Officials said that ITMS has enabled traffic police to issue e-challans if traffic rules are violated. The authority kept the ITMS on trial for the past two months and now it has been implemented in association with traffic police.
In the last one month, traffic police personnel have issued at least 40,000 e-challans for violation of traffic rules, sources said. Prior to the ITMS facility, traffic police were only issuing manual challans across the city for traffic violations. The authority and traffic police have set up a control room in Sector 94 from where e-challans are being issued via messages on the registered mobile phone of the vehicle owners.
“We have issued at least 40,000 challans since the ITMS facility was set up,” said SP Singh, deputy general manager, Noida authority.
Noida currently has only 76 traffic junctions and all of them have been put under the e-surveillance.
Under the ITMS, the authority and traffic police have streamlined the entire traffic management in the city and offer a smooth passage to commuters through tough enforcement, said officials.
The traffic junctions include Okhla bird sanctuary Metro station, Amrapali Chowk, Mahamaya flyover, Government Degree College, City Centre, Sector 91 and Sector 18, Rajnigandha, Atta Chowk Gol Chakkar and Sector 22/54, among others.
“Currently, e-challans are being issued to two-wheelers for not using helmets, triple riding and jumping red light signals. Very soon, we will start issuing e-challans for overspeeding,” said Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic),Gautam Budh Nagar.
Traffic police said if any commuter finds anomalies in the e-challans, they can reach out at the 9971009001 helpline for assistance.
“Once the e-challan is issued, we send a message to the registered mobile number of the vehicle and the offender can check it online too. If they challenge the e-challan with proof, we will be able to rectify the error, if any, within 24 hours of issuance of the e-challan,” DCP Saha added.
-
Detailed plan on Central Vista Metro loop corridor to be finalized this month
New Delhi: A detailed plan to build a 3km Metro loop corridor that will connect government offices being built along the Rajpath as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project will be finalized by the end of this month, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officials said. The loop corridor, which will begin and end at the Central Secretariat Metro station and have four stations, is expected to be completed by XXX time.
-
892 convicts released on parole during Covid didn’t return to jail yet
Mumbai As many as 892 prisoners who were convicted in various serious criminal offences and were allowed to go home on Covid emergency parole during the pandemic have not returned to the jails. This has prompted the state prison department to register fresh offences against these prisoners who have gone off the police radar. So far, the prison department has registered 86 FIRs against such absconding criminals and police are hunting them.
-
DTCP seals 60 flats for violation of building norms
In a major drive against flats being constructed by developers in violation of the approved building plans, the enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Tuesday sealed around 60 dwelling units (flats). District town planner (enforcement) Amit Madholia said a survey was conducted on Monday, where in the plots, where constructions have been undertaken in complete violation of rules, were identified.
-
‘Orange’ alert out for Thursday, brace for moderate rainfall, says IMD
Rain eluded most parts of Delhi on Tuesday, making for another hot and humid day across the city. Some relief is likely in store on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said, when the city may receive moderate rainfall that will help cool down the temperatures a bit. IMD scientist RK Jenamani said while light rainfall is expected until the weekend, moderate rainfall is expected on Thursday. No other stations in Delhi received any rain.
-
Ansal group, DTCP fined for breach of green norms in Sushant Lok Phase 1
The National Green Tribunal on Monday imposed environment compensation of ₹153.53 crore on real estate developer Ansal API for several violations relating to discharge of sewage water in storm drains, illegal extraction of ground water, encroachment of green belt, and other violations in Sushant Lok Phase I in the city. More licences were issued in the subsequent years for expansion of the colony, saidYatish Goel, counsel for three petitioners who are residents of the colony.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics