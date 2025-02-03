8 held to get UP constable job with forged docs

Noida: Eight men aspiring to get an Uttar Pradesh constable job were arrested for allegedly forging documents by using the dependents of freedom fighter’s quota, police said on Sunday, adding that they were caught during documentation verification and physical test at the Gautam Budh Nagar reserve police lines. The Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test process is underway at the police lines. (Representational image)

Police identified the suspects as Sumit Singh, 21; Rahul Singh, 27; Vijay Kumar, 29; Akeel (single name), 27; Manish Kumar, 28; Rajkumar Singh, 29; Pawan Kumar, 27; and Ajay Kumar, 25 -- all residents of Bulandshahr, UP.

The Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test process is underway at the police lines.

“On January 31, when the recruitment board was checking the documents, it was found that they (suspects) applied for the dependents of freedom fighter’s quota. When their documents were cross-verified, discrepancies were found,” said an officer, requesting anonymity. “They used the official stamp and name of the district administrative officer, but the signature was missing.”

During interrogation, they purportedly admitted their crime.

“We want to get the government job. We made the forged stamp of the district administrative officer of Bulandshahr and created a forged document by copying a genuine one,” reads the FIR registered by Arun Kumar, a sub-inspector at Ecotech 3 police station.

Anil Kumar Singh, SHO, Ecotech 3, said that they were arrested on Saturday evening after investigation, and a case under Section 318(4) (cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable security), 336(3) (forgery), and 340(2) (forging electronic documents) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, was registered. Further investigation is underway.

On January 4, four people were also arrested for forging documents to get a job in the UP Police.