Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

8 held to get UP constable job with forged docs

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 03, 2025 07:00 AM IST

On January 31, when the recruitment board was checking the documents, it was found that they (suspects) applied for the dependents of freedom fighter’s quota

Noida: Eight men aspiring to get an Uttar Pradesh constable job were arrested for allegedly forging documents by using the dependents of freedom fighter’s quota, police said on Sunday, adding that they were caught during documentation verification and physical test at the Gautam Budh Nagar reserve police lines.

The Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test process is underway at the police lines. (Representational image)
The Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test process is underway at the police lines. (Representational image)

Police identified the suspects as Sumit Singh, 21; Rahul Singh, 27; Vijay Kumar, 29; Akeel (single name), 27; Manish Kumar, 28; Rajkumar Singh, 29; Pawan Kumar, 27; and Ajay Kumar, 25 -- all residents of Bulandshahr, UP.

The Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test process is underway at the police lines.

“On January 31, when the recruitment board was checking the documents, it was found that they (suspects) applied for the dependents of freedom fighter’s quota. When their documents were cross-verified, discrepancies were found,” said an officer, requesting anonymity. “They used the official stamp and name of the district administrative officer, but the signature was missing.”

During interrogation, they purportedly admitted their crime.

“We want to get the government job. We made the forged stamp of the district administrative officer of Bulandshahr and created a forged document by copying a genuine one,” reads the FIR registered by Arun Kumar, a sub-inspector at Ecotech 3 police station.

Anil Kumar Singh, SHO, Ecotech 3, said that they were arrested on Saturday evening after investigation, and a case under Section 318(4) (cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable security), 336(3) (forgery), and 340(2) (forging electronic documents) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, was registered. Further investigation is underway.

On January 4, four people were also arrested for forging documents to get a job in the UP Police.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On