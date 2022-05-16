81-yr-old man held for ‘digital rape’ of minor in Noida
An 81-year-old man was arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Sunday for alleged ‘digital rape’ with a minor over seven years. Police said the suspect was living with the 17-year-old victim as her guardian.
Police said the man, an artist by profession, had an office in Himachal Pradesh and one of his workers sent his minor daughter to live with him, so that she could get an education. He was sexually exploiting the minor ever since. “The girl was initially scared...in the past one month, she started recording the suspect’s sexual advances, mostly as audio files. She collected sizable evidence and shared her plight with a woman, who lived with the suspect who then lodged a complaint,” said additional deputy commissioner of police Ranvijay Singh.
‘Digital rape’ means forced sex with a woman/ girl using any object other than the reproductive organ. It did not fall under the ambit of rape but was added after the 2012 Nirbhaya case.
Stampede during religious function in Madhya Pradesh's Bina, 17 injured
At least seventeen devotees were injured after a stampede broke out during a religious programme in Bina town of Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Sunday. The mishap occurred as devotees rushed to get coconuts, which were being distributed after the function came to an end, officials said.
Fire in Trikuta forest range in J&K’s Reasi
A fire was reported in the Trikuta forest range, the abode of the famous shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. The fire started deep in forest much away from the revered shrine on Saturday night, causing massive damage to forest wealth, the officials said.
Detailed forensic probe on to identify cause of J&K bus fire: NIA
National Investigation Agency on Sunday said a detailed forensic probe is continuing to identify the reason for the recent cause of a fire in a passenger bus near Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. A team of NIA inspected the wreckage of the bus on Saturday and collected samples during their one-and-a-half hour stay at the scene.
3 firemen injured in blaze near Kasauli air force station
Three firefighters sustained serious burn injuries while trying to douse a massive forest fire that broke out near Kasauli air force station in Solan district late on Sunday. The injured firefighters have been rushed to the PGIMER, Chandigarh. Director, state disaster management authority, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Kuther and Parwanoo and efforts were on to control the fire.
BJYM’s three-day training camp ends in Dharamshala
The three-day national-level training camp of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of BJP, concluded at Dharamshala on Sunday. Additional solicitor general of the Supreme Court, Vikramjit Banerjee, delivered a lecture on 'Tools of Legal Activism'. The second session was taken up by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Udaan founder Sujit Kumar and Koo app founder Aprameya Radhakrishna, who shared their views on 'New India 2047 –Startups, Entrepreneurship, Technology and Government'.
