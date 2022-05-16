Home / Cities / Noida News / 81-yr-old man held for ‘digital rape’ of minor in Noida
noida news

81-yr-old man held for ‘digital rape’ of minor in Noida

  • Police said the man, an artist by profession, had an office in Himachal Pradesh and one of his workers sent his minor daughter to live with him, so that she could get an education. He was sexually exploiting the minor ever since.
(Picture for representation)
(Picture for representation)
Published on May 16, 2022 06:07 AM IST
Copy Link
BySnehil Sinha, Noida

An 81-year-old man was arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Sunday for alleged ‘digital rape’ with a minor over seven years. Police said the suspect was living with the 17-year-old victim as her guardian.

Police said the man, an artist by profession, had an office in Himachal Pradesh and one of his workers sent his minor daughter to live with him, so that she could get an education. He was sexually exploiting the minor ever since. “The girl was initially scared...in the past one month, she started recording the suspect’s sexual advances, mostly as audio files. She collected sizable evidence and shared her plight with a woman, who lived with the suspect who then lodged a complaint,” said additional deputy commissioner of police Ranvijay Singh.

‘Digital rape’ means forced sex with a woman/ girl using any object other than the reproductive organ. It did not fall under the ambit of rape but was added after the 2012 Nirbhaya case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sexual offence noida
sexual offence noida
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Organisers denied there were lapses on their part. (Representative Image)

    Stampede during religious function in Madhya Pradesh's Bina, 17 injured

    At least seventeen devotees were injured after a stampede broke out during a religious programme in Bina town of Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Sunday. The mishap occurred as devotees rushed to get coconuts, which were being distributed after the function came to an end, officials said.

  • Fire engulfs Trikuta hills, abode of Vaishno Devi shrine, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. (PTI)

    Fire in Trikuta forest range in J&K’s Reasi

    A fire was reported in the Trikuta forest range, the abode of the famous shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. The fire started deep in forest much away from the revered shrine on Saturday night, causing massive damage to forest wealth, the officials said.

  • Four persons were killed and 24 others injured on Friday when a fire ripped apart the moving bus, mostly carrying devotees, near Nomai, about 3km from Katra, shortly after it left for Jammu from the base camp. (ANI File Photo)

    Detailed forensic probe on to identify cause of J&K bus fire: NIA

    National Investigation Agency on Sunday said a detailed forensic probe is continuing to identify the reason for the recent cause of a fire in a passenger bus near Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. A team of NIA inspected the wreckage of the bus on Saturday and collected samples during their one-and-a-half hour stay at the scene.

  • Smoke billows from the forest near Kasauli air force station in Himachal’ Solan district on Sunday. (HT Photo)

    3 firemen injured in blaze near Kasauli air force station

    Three firefighters sustained serious burn injuries while trying to douse a massive forest fire that broke out near Kasauli air force station in Solan district late on Sunday. The injured firefighters have been rushed to the PGIMER, Chandigarh. Director, state disaster management authority, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Kuther and Parwanoo and efforts were on to control the fire.

  • Morcha’s in-charge and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh talked about the role of BJYM and said every member was a powerful medium to take the work being done by the Centre to the public. (PTI file photo)

    BJYM’s three-day training camp ends in Dharamshala

    The three-day national-level training camp of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of BJP, concluded at Dharamshala on Sunday. Additional solicitor general of the Supreme Court, Vikramjit Banerjee, delivered a lecture on 'Tools of Legal Activism'. The second session was taken up by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Udaan founder Sujit Kumar and Koo app founder Aprameya Radhakrishna, who shared their views on 'New India 2047 –Startups, Entrepreneurship, Technology and Government'.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out