AC e-buses to provide last-mile connectivity to RRTS passengers

With operators staying away from applying for feeder bus permits to provide last mile connectivity from stations of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in Ghaziabad, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Tuesday said they have arranged for the integration of the city’s already operational AC electric buses with stations to provide connectivity to commuters. These AC electric buses are available between Anand Vihar ISBT and Sahibabad from 6.20am till 9.35pm. These buses are available between Sahibabad and Anand Vihar from 07.05am to 10.20pm. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The 50 e-buses in Ghaziabad are operational on six routes. In January this year, the regional transport authority (RTA) gave its approval for the operation of 114 feeder buses on 17 routes in Ghaziabad but no operators came forward for these permits.

On October 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 17km priority section of RRTS project in Ghaziabad connecting the five RRTS stations of Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.

“To facilitate last mile connectivity options for RRTS passengers, the NCRTC in collaboration with Ghaziabad City Transport Services Limited has arranged to integrate the routes of 50 air-conditioned electric city buses operating on various routes in Ghaziabad with the major stations of the RRTS priority section. The e-buses are environment friendly,” said a spokesperson from NCRTC.

The NCRTC officials said these buses stop at the specific bus drop-off lanes near the entry/exit gates of the RRTS stations at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai.

“The NCRTC is also trying to integrate GPS on buses to provide commuters real time updates,” the spokesperson said.

Officials of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) said the arrangement came about on the directions from the state chief secretary following a meeting held with officials of the NCRTC.

“Under the arrangement, our e-buses will make a stop of five minutes at the bus bays of the RRTS stations and will help pick and drop passengers. This is an arrangement to facilitate last mile connectivity for RRTS passengers,” said Kesri Nandan Chaudhary, regional manager of UPSRTC.

The Ghaziabad city is expected to get 150 more e-buses in the coming months.

According to NCRTC officials, the 17km priority section at present has a daily ridership of 5,000 passengers between the five stations.

Apart from the latest arrangement, the NCRTC officials said they have already roped in AC e-buses of the Delhi Transport Corporation from ISBT Anand Vihar to Sahibabad RRTS station in Ghaziabad.

“These AC electric buses are available between Anand Vihar ISBT and Sahibabad from 6.20am till 9.35pm. These buses are available between Sahibabad and Anand Vihar from 07.05am to 10.20pm. These buses are available at an interval of 20 minutes,” the NCRTC spokesperson said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Peeyush Khandelwal Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade. ...view detail