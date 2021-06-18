Active Covid-19 cases fall below 200 in Noida, death toll at 466

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday while Ghaziabad had 18 along with one death, as the number of active patients also reached below 200 in both the districts, official data showed.

With this, the overall number of positive cases reached 62,993 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 55,486 in Ghaziabad, according to Uttar Pradesh's Health Department data for a 24-hour period.

The death toll reached 460 in Ghaziabad with one more fatality while it stood at 466 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the data showed.

On the brighter side, 15 patients recovered in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 72 in Ghaziabad, with the overall recoveries surging to 62,379 and 54,855 in these districts, respectively, it showed.

The active cases have come down to 148 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 171 in Ghaziabad, according to the official figures.

The mortality rate stood at 0.73% and recovery rate at 99.02% in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while the figures stood at 0.82% and 98.86% in Ghaziabad, the statistics showed.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in UP reached 6,019 while the overall recoveries surged to 16,75,684 and the death toll mounted to 22,030 on Thursday, the data showed.