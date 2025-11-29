Adityanath directs officials to increase land acquisition rates in GB Nagar

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to revise and increase land acquisition rates in Noida and Greater Noida, responding to sustained demands from farmers whose land has been earmarked for planned development. In discussions with officials, the chief minister reviewed long-pending bottlenecks in land acquisition, including protests tied to compensation disparities. (Representational image)

Currently, land rates fixed by the government in Gautam Budh Nagar stand at ₹5,100 per square metre (sqm) in Noida, ₹4,100 per sqm in Greater Noida, and ₹4,300 per sqm in Yamuna City. Officials said the compensation matrix in the twin industrial towns has not been revised for a long period, triggering growing resistance from farmers who argue that the notified rates no longer reflect market realities. According to sources, the government may revise rates to ₹9,000 per sqm in Noida and ₹7,000 per sqm in Greater Noida. However, land rates for Yamuna City were revised in 2024 and a fresh hike is unlikely at this stage, officials added.

The directive came on Thursday, during Adityanath’s visit to inspect progress on the Noida International Airport at Jewar. In discussions with officials, the chief minister reviewed long-pending bottlenecks in land acquisition, including protests tied to compensation disparities.

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh raised the issue directly during the visit. “We had earlier written to the state government and discussed the matter with the industrial development department in Lucknow. During the CM’s visit to the airport on Thursday, we once again took it up with the officials accompanying him. On our request, the CM directed industrial development commissioner Deepak Kumar to increase the rates so that farmers can truly benefit from giving up their land,” Singh said.

The compensation issue has surfaced repeatedly since December 2024, when the state hiked rates from ₹3,400/sqm to ₹4,300/sqm for land acquired under phases 3 and 4 of the airport project. Agricultural land, however, remained at ₹3,400/sqm, prompting protests from farmers demanding parity. The ₹3,400/sqm rate itself was a revision from ₹2,650/sqm, introduced in October 2022 after earlier agitation by farmers’ groups.

Meanwhile, the Noida authority has adjusted its governance structure to streamline land negotiations for the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR), or New Noida. The project spans 80 villages — 60 in Bulandshahr and 20 in Gautam Budh Nagar. While the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate already sits on the authority’s board, Bulandshahr had no representation until now. Officials said two senior district officers from Bulandshahr will join the board, which could help accelerate resolutions on land-related issues, including compensation talks and rate fixation.

“The expanded board is expected to handle land matters more efficiently, especially negotiations with farmers and finalisation of compensation rates,” an official said.

The Noida authority remains the nodal agency for delivering the region’s largest planned industrial expansion, spread across 209 square kilometres and being built in four phases until 2041. The development plan earmarks 3,165 hectares for build-out between 2023 and 2027, with 3,165 hectares scheduled for development in the first window, officials said.

Until 2041, the state envisions a phased, integrated urban-industrial corridor anchored by logistics, manufacturing, transport infrastructure, parks, and civic utilities.

Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M confirmed that a land-rate-revision proposal has already been sent to the state for approval.

“We have sent the proposal on revised land rates for Noida areas, as well as the New Noida region in Bulandshahr. We will take necessary action once the state government takes a decision,” Lokesh said, declining to share the exact quantum of increase proposed.

Efforts to reach Deepak Kumar — also the state’s infrastructure and industrial development commissioner — for comment were unsuccessful despite repeated attempts. Officials added that Greater Noida authority CEO Ravi Kumar NG and other senior executives were also unavailable for comment.