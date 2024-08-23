Adityanath in Ghaziabad on Friday, to meet party leaders ahead of assembly by-poll

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Ghaziabad on Friday to meet with party workers and discuss the strategy for the upcoming by-poll in the Ghaziabad assembly seat, which fell vacant after incumbent MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Atul Garg got elected to the Lok Sabha from the Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency this June. Ghaziabad city is getting ready to welcome chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday. (Sakib Ali /HT Photo)

The office bearers of the BJP said Adityanath’s arrival has been confirmed.

“It will be a meeting of party workers and leaders. The CM will give inputs about the way to face the by-poll and he will also discuss the strategy for the election. Although the dates for the by-poll have not been announced yet, we expect it to happen somewhere in November/December,” said Sanjeev Sharma, president of the BJP city unit.

The BJP won all five assembly seats of Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad and Modinagar in Ghaziabad in 2022 assembly elections.

The Ghaziabad seat was won by Garg by a margin of 105,537 votes after defeating Vishal Verma of the Samajwadi Party.

During the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, BJP was reduced to 33 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The INDIA bloc partners, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, made huge inroads and secured 37 and six seats, respectively.

The insiders in the BJP say they are expecting a tough contest in the upcoming by-poll in Ghaziabad.

“Hence the party is strategising its campaign well ahead of the announcement of dates. It is expected that the Congress and the SP will spare no effort to contest the by-poll and they would also like to maintain the Lok Sabha poll momentum.” a party insider said.

In all, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for by-polls.

“The BJP knows that after the Lok Sabha polls, they have lost much ground in Uttar Pradesh. During the Lok Sabha polls, the CM and even Prime Minister Modi campaigned and pushed hard for a win in Ghaziabad. For the by-poll, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party will contest together. The seat sharing announcement will also be made later for the seats going to bypolls,” said Vinit Tyagi, district president, Congress.