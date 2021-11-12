Agencies told to curb PM10 level as Ghaziabad air continues to be foul

Ghaziabad continued to hold its record of being the most polluted city across the country on Thursday, with the air quality index (AQI) bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showing that the city recorded an AQI of 461, again in ‘severe’ category.

The CPCB index also showed that the air quality of Greater Noida and Noida was also ‘severe’ with an AQI recording of 417 and 434 respectively.

An air quality index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

With ‘severe’ air quality for eight consecutive days since Diwali, that was observed on November 4, Ghaziabad equalled its previous record of being in the ‘severe’ zone for eight days from November 9 to 16 in 2017. Noida too has had seven days of ‘severe’ air since Diwali, barring Wednesday (November 10) when its pollution levels marginally improved and the AQI reached the ‘very poor’ category.

Ever since measures listed under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) came into effect on October 16, Ghaziabad has been most polluted in the country on seven days-- October 16, 29, November 1, 2, 6, 10 and 11. On the other hand, Noida was polluted for only one day on November 5.

As the pollution levels continued to remain in the “severe” category for the eighth consecutive day, the district administration on Thursday asked different agencies to intensify efforts to control PM10 levels.

Particulate matter is the general term for inhalable particles in the air such as aerosols, smoke, fumes, dust, ash and pollen. Various studies have found that exposure to fine particulate matter (PM 2.5 and PM10) has been associated with hospital admissions and several serious health effects, including premature death.

“Following the spike in pollution levels, the district administration held a meeting with different agencies and asked them to intensify mechanised road sweeping and water sprinkling, especially in the pollution hotspots. Agencies, such as the municipal corporation and the Ghaziabad Development Authority, have been asked to intensify action against construction sites violating norms,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB).

“The district magistrate has asked agencies to at least control PM10 levels, even though PM2.5 is also high, due to external factors like stubble burning,” said Sharma.

In this connection, the state pollution control board on Thursday levied a penalty of ₹25 lakh against Ghaziabad municipal corporation for not taking dust control measures in Sahibabad Site IV Industrial Area.

The industrial area is one of the hot spots identified under the city’s ‘winter action plan’ and also figures in the list of hot spots identified by the CPCB last year.

“A penalty of ₹25 lakh has been levied as the corporation is not taking up water sprinkling and dust mitigation measures in the industrial area. Further, we have also recommended a fine of ₹50 lakh against a ready mix plant of a private company. The plant was found not taking measures to control dust,” said Sharma.

Officials of the municipal corporation said they are taking up dust control measures in the industrial area.

“We have a facility of water sprinkling and we are also using anti-smog guns. We will take legal recourse against the penalty levied against us by the UPPCB,” said municipal commissioner MS Tanwar.

On November 9, the UPPCB levied a cost of ₹25 lakh against the UP Jal Nigam for not taking up dust control measures at the CISF Road in Indirapuram and granted liberty to the agency to recover the cost from contractor.

Environmentalists said the pollution has worsened in the past few years, despite agencies making claims of better pollution abatement measures.

“The rise in pollution levels is unprecedented as the city continues to reel under the ‘severe’ category for over a week. The PM2.5 levels can be controlled if there is a check on traffic snarls and residents are encouraged to use public transport. However, state run public transport system is still not there in the city,” said Akash Vashishtha, an environmentalist from Ghaziabad.

The forecast by the System of air quality and weather forecasting and research (Safar) said on Thursday that there was no change in wind direction, which is currently flowing in the north-west direction.