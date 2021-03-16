Agency to be hired soon for new Noida project
The Noida Authority will revise its request of proposal (RFP) to select a consultant to prepare a detailed project report for the “New Noida” Project, which will see the current Noida expanding.
“Once revised we will float the RFP to start the process of inviting bids from interested agencies,” said Ritu Maheshewari chief executive officer of the Noida authority. “The consultant will help us understand what kind of development should be carried out in the new areas.”
At present, Noida is spread over 20,000 hectares, 16,000 of which is urban,. In this urban area, 47% is for residential development, 13% industrial and rest for other usages that include commercial, institutional, and green purposes. At least 250 hectares is earmarked for industrial use but yet to be acquired from the farmers, the officials said.The new project will add another 20000 hectares.
