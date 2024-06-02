Ahead of counting of votes at Phool Mandi, traffic police issues advisory

The Noida traffic police on Sunday issued an advisory for Phool Mandi Phase 2 in Noida due to the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for June 4 in the Gautam Budh Nagar parliamentary constituency. The advisory said traffic restrictions will come into effect at 4am on June 4 and continue till counting ends. Except vehicles related to elections, all traffic movement will be restricted around Phool Mandi Phase 2,and also from Phool Mandi to Sector 88 Kent RO Chowk. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“Supporters, party workers, and the public cannot park their vehicles within a 1km radius of Phool Mandi. If anyone is found violating the instruction, they will face strict action,” said the advisory.

“Except vehicles related to elections, all traffic movement will be restricted around Phool Mandi Phase 2. The traffic movement will also be restricted from Phool Mandi to Sector 88 Kent RO Chowk,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

The traffic police said light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles will be banned near the Phool Mandi from 4am. The movement of these vehicles will be prohibited on the Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera road from Surajpur to Noida Phase 2, said police.

Parking arrangements have been made for magistrates, media, polling officers, and personnel deployed on strong room (EVM) duty. “Micro-observers, administrators, and police can park their vehicles in Parking 1. Counting staff and their supporting staff can park vehicles in Parking 2, while media persons can park in Parking 3. Buses engaged in poll duties will be parked at Parking 6,” said the advisory.