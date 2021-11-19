Home / Cities / Noida News / Air pollution: 12.75 lakh in penalties in Noida, Gr Noida
noida news

Air pollution: 12.75 lakh in penalties in Noida, Gr Noida

The penalties were levied for violation of pollution-related guidelines in NCR, it said in a statement.
The Noida Authority said it issued similar penalties in 22 cases, worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.75 lakh in the city.(Sunil Ghosh / HT photo)
The Noida Authority said it issued similar penalties in 22 cases, worth 2.75 lakh in the city.(Sunil Ghosh / HT photo)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Contractors and builders were slapped with penalties worth 10 lakh in Greater Noida on Thursday for causing pollution, while fines of 2.75 lakh were imposed in Noida over violation of construction norms, officials said. 

Altogether 13 contractors and builders were issued penalties by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), they said.

"The penalities were slapped as all sorts of construction has been banned for four days due to high level of pollution in Greater Noida. A total of 13 such offenders were issued fines totalling 10 lakh on Wednesday and Thursday," the GNIDA said. 

GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan has appealed to city residents to support in tackling pollution by not burning waste, increasing plantation and ensuring proper waste management. 

The Noida Authority said it issued similar penalties in 22 cases, worth 2.75 lakh in the city.

The penalties were levied for violation of pollution-related guidelines in NCR, it said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
greater noida
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out