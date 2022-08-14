Amrapali homebuyers oppose changes to layout of housing projects
NOIDA: Homebuyers of Amrapali housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday said that there should be no revision to the original layout of each project as they have paid preferential location charges for their respective units.
They organised a meeting at a park in Greater Noida’s Sector Alpha 1 on Sunday regarding this. The move comes after buyers learnt of a plan to alter layouts to make more units and change the land use of many projects in Noida and Greater Noida. They have decided to stage a protest and write to all concerned government offices.
“Homebuyers have the first right over these lands as they have paid preferential location charges (PLC). All these facilities have been provided in the master plan on the basis of density of population in the said projects. These facilities cannot be taken away without changing the master plan, and any attempt to do so clearly violates building regulations. The move affects the rights of the apartment owners who made their choice on the basis of original layout,” said Abhishek Kumar, president, Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association (NEFOWA)
In October 2017, the Bank of Baroda filed a plea in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover its ₹97.30 crore, dragging the Amrapali Group to corporate insolvency proceedings. The NCLT appointed a resolution professional to take control of the realty form. A group of buyers filed a plea in the Supreme Court in November 2017, seeking justice. In February 2019, the Supreme Court asked Delhi police to arrest directors of the Amrapali for cheating homebuyers.
The Supreme Court then appointed a receiver on July 23, 2019, to control the debt-ridden Amrapali Group’s housing projects. The receiver was tasked with carrying out registration of ready flats, accepting payments from buyers, selling unsold units, and dealing with the state-owned NBCC (India) Ltd, which was asked to complete the remaining construction. R Venkataramani, senior advocate and the receiver appointed by the top court is said to have proposed the plan to alter the layouts and land use plans of the project.
“A proposal has been submitted in the apex court proposing revision in layout as there is a plan to make residential towers at spaces where low-rise commercial projects were approved in the original plan. If a tall residential tower comes up at such a space, it will block sunlight, air and other natural resources over which a buyer has right as an allottee,” said Manish Kumar, an Amrapali homebuyer. Buyers also said that utility services such as parks, sewage treatment plants and others need space and building more towers will increase density affecting their interests.
The plan to build more units is proposed to raise funds so that it can be used to complete and deliver stuck housing projects, sources informed. Several calls made to R Venkataramani for comments went unanswered.
Yamuna’s level dips below danger zone after two days
The water level in the Yamuna dropped below the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Sunday, officials in the irrigation and flood control department said, and added that it expected to go down further even as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal advised people to stay away from the banks of the river. The officials said that water level in the river, which breached the danger mark on Friday, started going down from Saturday evening.
Haryana government forms Municipal Council of Pataudi-Mandi; likely to have 32-35 wards now
The municipalities of Pataudi and Haileymandi have been merged and will now be operational as the Municipal Council of Pataudi-Mandi, the district administration announced in an official release on Sunday. The Haryana Urban Local Bodies has notified the formation of the new unified council, that will also have 10 adjoining villages Nerhera, Janola, Rampur, Chhawan, Milakpur, Mirzapur, Mubarkpur, Devlawas, Heraheri, and Khanpur under its jurisdiction.
Gurugram top cop to receive meritorious service medal on Independence Day
Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), Gurugram, will be awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS) on Independence Day on Monday, officials said on Sunday. Kala Ramachandran, commissioner of police, Gurugram, said, “Sangwan is an asset of the Haryana police, and it is a well-deserved recognition of the significant contribution he has made towards the detection of numerous heinous and sensational cases.”
Experts work overtime to fix explosives ahead of demolition deadline of Noida twin towers
On the second day of charging of the Supertech twin towers at Sector 93A in Noida on Sunday, demolition experts said that they have completed fixing explosives on three floors each of both the Apex and Ceyanne towers. Nearly every alternate floor is planned as a blast floor where explosives have to be fixed. Officials said that as the fixing of explosives is being completed, the elevator access will also be removed for additional security.
Heightened security in Noida ahead of Independence Day
Ahead of Independence Day celebrations on Monday, Gautam Budh Nagar police beefed up surveillance while extra deployment of force has also been initiated, especially in sensitive areas across the district. Over 3,500 personnel have been deployed to safeguard especially the urban areas of Noida and Greater Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar. Guest houses and hotels across the district are also under vigilance.
