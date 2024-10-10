Animal, suspected to be a jackal, injures four near Masuri in Ghaziabad

A wild animal, suspected to be a jackal, allegedly attacked and injured four people, including a woman, at Arifpur Badka village near Masuri on Tuesday. Villagers gather at the spot where four people were injured on Wednesday morning in Arifpur Badka village near Masuri. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials of the forest department said they also recovered the carcass of an adult female jackal from near the village, which has strengthened their suspicion that the animal that attacked villagers was indeed a jackal.

Villagers said early Tuesday morning, the animal attacked a 60-year-old woman, Mithlesh Devi, and a 65-year-old man Nedan Singh, who are from the same village.

“I was going for a morning walk outside the village when I heard a woman shouting and I rushed towards her. I found an animal attacking her. When I tried to save her, it pounced at me and thereafter fled towards dense vegetation. I suffered injuries to the forehead, fingers and legs, and the woman sustained injuries tot he face and upper body parts,” Singh said.

The locals said the animal also attacked two other persons, Nizamuddin, 60, and Jagat Vir, 55, before fleeing. The locals added that the woman was rushed to a hospital in Meerut for treatment.

The villagers informed the forest department and a team soon arrived there and inspected the site.

Isha Tiwari, divisional forest officer, did not respond to calls for comment on the issue.

“It was a jackal which attacked four locals on Tuesday. Jackals usually do not attack humans. They may get aggressive if they apprehend danger to its pups or if it is old or festering infection. Upon search at the site, we found the carcass of a jackal. It had maggot infection. The autopsy is getting done and reports are expected in a day or two,” said Amit Singh, range officer (Modinagar).