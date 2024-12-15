Annual speed limit drive on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway delayed

Noida: The annual exercise carried out in view of foggy weather between December 15 and February 15 to make vehicles move at a low speed instead of at the generally permitted pace on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, is delayed by a day or two this time, officials said on Sunday, adding that discussions are on to finalise the dates. On the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the speed limit is reduced from 100 kilometre per hour (kmph) to 75 kmph for light vehicles and from 60 kmph to 50 kmph for heavy vehicles. (HT Archive)

“The process to reduce the speed limit is underway,” said Lakhan Singh Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, Noida (traffic).

During winter, fog reduces visibility on roads, making driving difficult. Additionally, due to freezing temperatures, roads become slippery, increasing chances of accidents. Thus, to prevent accidents during dense fog, the speed limit for heavy and light vehicles is reduced every year on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway by the Noida traffic police in coordination with the Noida authority, said traffic officials.

“We have conducted a meeting with traffic officials regarding the speed limit on the Noida Expressway. We will reduce it by Tuesday and put up new speed limit sign boards to alert commuters,” said SP Singh, general manager (traffic), Noida authority.

The drive is generally carried out simultaneously on the Noida expressway by the Noida authority, and on the Yamuna Expressway by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida).

Yeida, however, has already implemented a series of measures this time to prevent road accidents during dense fog and reduced the speed limit from December 15 to February 15.

“The process has been delayed due to low fog conditions persisting so far in December, as well as recent changes in the traffic department. We have now conducted a meeting with the Noida authority to implement the standard safety measures on the Noida Expressway,” said a traffic official, requesting anonymity.

On the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the speed limit is reduced from 100 kilometre per hour (kmph) to 75 kmph for light vehicles and from 60 kmph to 50 kmph for heavy vehicles.

On the Yamuna Expressway, the speed limit has been reduced from 100 kmph to 75 kmph for light vehicles and from 80 kmph to 60 kmph for heavy vehicles.

On November 19, a total of 17 people were injured when a speeding Mathura-bound bus rammed into an accidental truck due to dense fog and low visibility on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) around 4.30am.

On November 24, a woman died, and seven others sustained injuries after a speeding truck collided with their Toyota Camry and Innova Hycross at the 8-kilometre point on the Yamuna Expressway around 4am.

On November 24, a woman died, and seven others sustained injuries after a speeding truck collided with their Toyota Camry and Innova Hycross at the 8-kilometre point on the Yamuna Expressway around 4am.