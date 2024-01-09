Anticipating a rush, Noida to soon run buses to Ayodhya

Anticipating a rush to visit the newly built Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) Noida Depot will soon launch direct buses to Ayodhya, said an official on Monday. Images of an elephant, lion and Garuda installed at the entrance of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

Presently, there is no direct buses to Ayodhya from Noida Depot, and CNG buses cannot cover huge distances at one go.

According to NP Singh, UPSRTC Noida assistant regional manager, on a full tank, a CNG bus can cover up to 500km, thus a route chart has been made as per bus range since UPSRTC buses are not allowed to fill CNG from unauthorised fuel stations.

“The distance from Noida to Ayodhya is nearly 650km and, in this case, the Noida Depot will arrange a CNG filling facility in Lucknow to cover the distance,” he said. The fare structure is to be finalised, officials said.

“As we received directions from the head office in Lucknow, we are planning one or two buses for Ayodhya. Based on demand, we will add more buses,” said an official, asking not to be named.

A few days ago, the UPSRTC instructed all the depots to make a route and plan for Ayodhya after January 22.

“At least one bus from each depot is advised to run to the Ayodhya route on the existing routes,” the official added.

The UPSRTC engages 377 buses in Noida and Greater Noida, said officials.