Apartment flooded in Jaypee Kalypso Court as fire system pipe malfunctions

An apartment in Jaypee Wishtown’s upscale Kalypso Court society was flooded on Thursday night after the pipeline attached to the fire safety apparatus burst while the family was having dinner. JAL appointed engineer Mukesh Malkot, who inspected the apartment, said this was a “one off incident”. (HT Photo)

Apartment owner Desh Deepak Verma, a retired IAS officer and former secretary general of Rajya Sabha, filed a complaint to realty firm Jai Prakash Associates Limited and raised questions over the quality of construction material used in the project, located in Sector 128, along Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Following the incident, senior fire department officers and a team of the realty firm conducted an inspection of the flat to figure out how the incident happened.

“Around 10.30pm, we were having dinner in the dining hall when a loud boom was heard and a steel knob from sprinkler pipe attached to the fire systems fell on our lounge just next to the place where we were eating our meal. We were shocked as within ten minutes, dirty black water flooded our apartment. In panic, we called the security guard and also complained to the maintenance staff. Somehow, the security staff managed to stop the water, but our flat was flooded by then,” said Verma.

Verma said the incident could have caused more problems had the knob fell on someone.

“The realtor has used poor quality material in the fire safety systems,” said Verma.

Verma stays at fourth floor in Kalypso Court society that was handed over to the apartment owners in 2018 onwards.

JAL appointed engineer Mukesh Malkot, who inspected the apartment, said this was a “one off incident”.

“This is the first time that such as incident has happened in any housing project. Our fire safety systems are in proper condition. We immediately addressed the issue. We have used proper quality material in this building. But we are taking all required measures to make sure such an incident doesn’t repeat,” said Malkot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON