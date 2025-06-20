Apparel Park allottees warned of action over slow construction: Yeida

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Thursday said that the allottees of the Apparel Park in Sector 29 have been warned of strict action, including penalties and land cancellation, if they fail to accelerate construction work. UP principal secretary (Industrial Development) Alok Kumar also visited the Medical Device Park (MDP) in Sector 28 and reviewed the completed administrative building. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photos)

The instructions came after UP principal secretary (Industrial Development) Alok Kumar inspected the park and pointed out that not a single factory has been completed, said Yeida officials.

Spread over 175 acres, this first industrial park whose foundation stone was laid in August 2023, is being developed by Yeida. So far, 81 plots have been allotted, with 65 checklists issued and lease deeds executed for 63. Out of these, 47 allottees have taken possession of plots.

Kumar also visited the Medical Device Park (MDP) in Sector 28 and reviewed the completed administrative building. “So far 75 firms have been allotted plots in the MDP. The park is expected to generate over 100,000 employment opportunities,” said Yeida’s CEO Arun Vir Singh.