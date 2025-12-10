Apple in Noida: Store opens tomorrow, huge crowds expected | First look inside

Apple is stepping up its retail presence in India with a new store in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, which is its fifth outlet in the country, reinforcing its focus in one of its fastest-growing global markets. The new Apple store in Noida, opening tomorrow, is designed to foster creativity and collaboration, catering to the growing community of students and entrepreneurs in the region.(Manoj Saru/X)

The company unveiled a preview of its newest store on Wednesday, located at DLF Mall of India, Noida, sharing the first glimpse of its brand-new interiors, where residents, journalists, Youtubers and tech enthusiasts flooded through the doors in large numbers. The store will officially be opened on Thursday, December 11.

Currently, there are four Apple stores across India - with one each in Delhi (Select Citywalk Mall), Karnataka's Bengaluru (Hebbal) and Mumbai (BKC).

Several took to social media to share the excitement around the new store's opening, with some sharing pictures of the inside. Take a look at the new Noida store here, shared by a Youtuber:

New Mumbai store soon?

Vanessa Trigub, Apple’s vice president for stores and retail operations, also agreed with the public sentiment and said the company is seeing “extraordinary enthusiasm” around each new opening. She confirmed that another Mumbai store is planned for next year, signalling continued expansion beyond the company’s existing locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune, as per a report by news agency PTI.

Why Noida?

Trigub said Noida was chosen because of its expanding base of students, creators and entrepreneurs, describing the city as a “dynamic and fast-growing community.” The store is designed as a collaborative space where technology and creativity meet, offering access not just to devices but also to Apple’s in-store specialists and Today at Apple sessions, the report said.

According to her, Indian customers place high value on having a physical space where they can experiment with products, learn new skills, and receive expert support. Those principles shape where the company opens stores, Trigub said, adding that Apple prioritises cities where it can build meaningful customer relationships.

The Noida outlet reflects this philosophy while contributing to the strong momentum Apple is witnessing in India, she told the agency.

Speaking about Apple’s broader presence in India, Trigub said stores are increasingly becoming places where people come to “explore what’s possible” with Apple devices, not just make purchases. She added that 2025 is a pivotal year for Apple in India, pointing to strong demand for the latest iPhones and the expansion of ‘Made in India’ production to all iPhone 17 models and the Air.

(With inputs from PTI)