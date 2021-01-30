As gathering swells at UP Gate, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait appeals to govt to hold talks

IND USA
Ghaziabad: Rakesh Tikait, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader who is spearheading the farmers’ protest at the UP Gate site, on Saturday appealed to the government to hold talks over the farmers’ issues, saying that a solution to the ongoing crisis can be reached only through discussions
By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:48 PM IST

Ghaziabad: Rakesh Tikait, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader who is spearheading the farmers’ protest at the UP Gate site, on Saturday appealed to the government to hold talks over the farmers’ issues, saying that a solution to the ongoing crisis can be reached only through discussions.

His statement comes two days after he broke down before supporters and media persons late Thursday, when the gathering at the protest site had considerably reduced and the Ghaziabad administration had served him a notice under section 133 of the CrPC for vacating the site.

Back then, Tikait had alleged that some ruling party MLAs had allegedly come close to the protest site and had allegedly wanted to attack the farmers after his arrest. Later, his tearful appeal had drawn thousands again to UP Gate.

“We want the government to talk to us and if they have reservations, they must share them with us. We will uphold the honour of the government and will not allow the name of our country, government or farmers to sully. If they have any issues or reservations, they must tell us and we will help them resolve issues with the farmers,” Tikait said to a large gathering at UP Gate in the afternoon, adding that the day will come when the government will say “jai kisan” (hail the farmer).

He said he doesn’t mind the police using lathicharge against him but said that the police personnel at the site should ensure the safety of people there. With reference to the past two days, he said the storm has passed and that the “bigger trees” have fallen.

“Now, those left are standing strong here; they will not break and will continue with the protest. We are people who obey panchayats and want peaceful resolution of issues. We appeal to the government to hold talks. We will also welcome opposition leaders if they come here but they will not be allowed to share the dais. We thank them if they stand with the farmers,” he added.

Tikait, along with other farmers’ leaders, also face FIRs after the violent incidents in Delhi, including at the Red Fort on Republic Day, after a major tractor rally by the farmers entered the national Capital.

Since Tikait’s emotional appeal on Thursday, a number of leaders and politicians of various parties have flocked to the UP Gate site to meet Tikait and to offer their support.

Prominent among those were Delhi’s deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, UP Congress committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu and senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda, while many others have already spoken to him over the phone and extended help and support.

On Saturday, Tikait was joined by Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala, who backed the farmers in their protest and had also carried out a tractor rally from Punjab’s Ambala earlier this month.

“When Mahendra Singh Tikait carried out protests to support UP farmers, Chaudhary Devi Lal used to support him. Their friendship and their struggle are well known, and I have come here to put a stamp on the same friendship,” Chautala, who is the grandson of former deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal and the son of Haryana’s former chief minister, Om Prakash Chautala.

Mahendra Singh Tikait is the founder leader of the BKU and Rakesh’s Tikait’s father.

“The Prime Minister had told us that he will increase the income of farmers and waive their loans, and will also implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee report. When the country was facing tough times during the pandemic, farmers worked in fields and provided food to people. During these testing times, the three farm laws were brought in. Farmers’ leaders also held discussions several times and the government let the agitation to linger on, but the farmers were not deterred,” Chautala said, recalling incidents in Delhi on Republic Day, blaming the government for lodging cases against farmers’ leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired an all party meeting ahead of Monday’s budget session where he said the government stands by the offer made to the farmers by agriculture minister Naresh Tomar at the last meeting between the government and farmer representatives.

Parliamentary affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi told media persons that the Prime Minister, at the meeting, said that whatever was discussed between the Agriculture minister and the farm leaders at the 11th meeting still stands good. “Agriculture minister Tomar had said that the government is open for discussions; he also said that I (Tomar) am a phone call away and I am ready for discussions and this still stands good,”Joshi said.

The farmers at UP Gate have been on protest there since November 28, 2020, demanding repeal of three new farm laws, besides a new law on minimum support price.

The government and farmer union leaders have held several rounds of talks but the deadlock continues. During the last round of talks, the government had proposed staying the implementation of the farm laws for a period of one-and-a-half to two years but the union leaders insisted on a complete rollback.

(With HTC inputs)

