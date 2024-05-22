Authority inspections find Greater Noida sectors in a mess

After residents of different areas of Greater Noida complained that regular cleaning and garbage lifting were not happening in several sectors, Greater Noida authority officials on Wednesday took stock of the situation and issued necessary directions to the sanitation team to ensure regular cleaning activities. During inspections, residents in Beta 1 and 2 alleged that the waste collection vehicles were not coming to the area regularly and cleaning was not being done properly. (HT Photo)

The health department team conducted inspections in Beta 1, Beta 2 and other areas and addressed grievances of residents.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Based on complaints, the contractor concerned was directed to prepare a roster and ensure lifting of garbage and cleaning works on daily basis, said officials.

During inspections, residents in Beta 1 alleged that the waste collection vehicles were not coming to the area regularly and cleaning was not being done properly.

“The roads remain littered with garbage as the cleaning staff have not turned up here for two weeks. We have been constantly raising the issue before the officials and now, they have paid heed and conducted inspections of the area,” said Beta 1 resident Preeti Yadav.

Another resident, Neelam Yadav, said, “The horticulture waste is left piled in corners and along roads. This is further scattered by stray dogs and cattle. The state of the residential areas is pathetic.”

Residents from Beta 2 also raised similar concerns and said sanitation staff were often missing from the field.

Member of active citizens’ group (NGO), Harendra Bhati, said, “As per the tender, the sanitation staff is supposed to conduct brooming/cleaning of roads and lift the collected garbage on a daily basis. However, this is not being followed. The contractor concerned has been summoned by the authority.”

Greater Noida authority officials have assured residents of better services.

“The team concerned and the contractor have been issued necessary instructions. Residents have been assured that the problems will be addressed and better services will be provided to them in affected areas,” said Santosh Kumar, officer on special duty, health department.