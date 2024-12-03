Avoid buying farmhouses, plots on Yamuna flood plain: Noida authority 

NOIDA: The Noida authority in an advisory issued in national dailies and its own website has appealed to the general public to avoid buying farmhouses or plots on Yamuna flood plain and also in unapproved projects. Currently, hundreds of illegal housing and commercial projects including farmhouse projects are being developed in the notified area prompting the authority to take action against this menace. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The move followed complaints to the authority that illegal farmhouses and residential plots are being sold in the city’s notified areas meant for planned development. The authority has also launched a crackdown against illegal construction in Nagli Wajidpur and Kondli village land.

“We have warned the buyers not to indulge in the sale or purchase of any kind of property in the project that is not approved by the Noida authority. And if they do so then they themselves will be responsible for the consequences,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The authority has identified and warned the public about many illegal constructions, including multi-storey mixed-land use buildings built on land parcels in Village Nagli Wajidpur, located along one of the arterial roads of the city. These unauthorised developments have been termed illegal, with the authority confirming that action against violators is underway and the public must not buy an apartment, shop or residential plot in these projects developed without any legal approval, said officials.

Also, the authority has turned its attention to Kondli village, where the construction of several buildings has been done by land mafia. A detailed report on these structures has been sought from the concerned work circle (area overseen by the authority) to determine further action.

The authority has issued two public notices, one about an illegal flat-style multi-storey building in Nagli Wazidpur and the other about farmhouse or other plot sale on flood plain on notified land of the city.

“As per the provisions of section 10 of Uttar Pradesh industrial Act-1976 any kind of construction carried out without the permission from the Noida authority, is illegal. On khasra number (that identifies pieces of land in rural areas) 198, 199 and 168 flat-style multi-storey buildings have been built without any approval from the authority and it is still on. The illegal construction is affecting the planned development objective... Therefore, we are taking legal action against this,” said an officer on special duty of Noida authority in a public notice

Under the UP industrial act-1976 the Noida authority has notified at least 20,000 hectares of area of 81 villages including the flood plain of Hindon and Yamuna.

Currently hundreds of illegal housing and commercial projects including farmhouse projects are being developed in the notified area prompting the authority to take action against this menace. The developers issue advertisements and lure buyers in the name of a cheap apartment, shop, farmhouse or other space.

The authority in second notice has advised the home-buyers not to buy any farmhouse, flat, shop or any other property in any such project that is not approved as per the building bylaws-2010, said officials.