Banquet halls blamed for sewage overflow in Sector 51; eight errant halls served notice

After around two months of reeling under the problem of overflowing sewage in parts of Sector 51 in Noida, residents are likely to get respite as Noida authority officials have identified the problem -- discharge of untreated waste by banquet halls in the area, which has ended up clogging sewers. A banquet hall in Sector 51. Notices have been issued to eight halls over missing grease traps and 15 days’ time has been granted to them for putting such devices in place. (SUnil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Residents’ welfare association (RWA) representatives had been complaining for long about sewage overflow in the area. The estimated population of Sector 51 in Noida is around 20,000 while the areas reeling from problems of overflowing sewer has a population of around 6,000, said the RWA officials of Sector 51.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Locals alleged that after several complaints, the authority officials on Monday conducted inspections in the area and zeroed in on the problem.

Federation of Noida Resident Welfare Association (FONRWA), general secretary, Sector 51, Sanjeev Kumar said, “Sewer water overflowing on to roads in parts of Sector 51 has become a common sight and we have been complaining to the authorities since the past two months. Finally, inspections were conducted on Monday and it came to fore that drains and sewer lines were clogged due to accumulation of untreated waste discharged by banquet halls.”

“The establishments have failed to put in place a ”grease trap” mechanism for treating waste before discharging it into the sewer, resulting in blockages and overflow. The establishments have been directed to meet the standards and ensure the system is put in place,” said Kumar.

Notably, a grease trap is a plumbing device designed to intercept most types of greases and solids before they enter the sewer lines. Commercial establishments such as banquet halls need to install grease trap, as per National Green Tribunal norms, said authority officials.

Noida Authority officials said eight identified establishments are located in Hoshiyarpur area in Sector 51 and they have been served notices.

Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M said the water/sewer department has been directed to initiate action against the errant establishments for not abiding by the NGT norms.

“Notices have been issued to eight such banquet halls over missing grease traps and 15 days’ time has been granted to them for putting such mechanism in place. In case of non-compliance, further legal action will be initiated including levying of a hefty penalty of up to ₹5 lakh per premises,” said a Noida authority official adding, that deep cleaning of all drains and sewers will be conducted to ensure smooth flow.

Bobby Gupta, owner of Diamond Crown banquet hall, which has served a notice, said, “We have all required mechanisms in place. Yet, we have been served a notice by the authority.”