Below normal monsoon likely in Noida: IMD

Noida: The region, including Noida and Ghaziabad, is likely to experience “slightly below normal rainfall” this monsoon, said weather scientists.

The Southwest monsoon usually hits the region late June with an average of 65cm (long period average) of rainfall between June 1 and September 30, said experts, which is considered normal for the National Capital Region. Last year the region received 57.6 cm of rainfall which was about 88% of long period average (LPA).

“This year we expected slightly below-normal monsoon rainfall for the National Capital Region (NCR), considering the Safdarjung observatory as the centre and considering Noida a part of the region,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

For the whole country, the IMD has forecasted the southwest monsoon to be normal — 96% to 104% of LPA, which is 88cm.

Last year in 2020 the monsoon arrived in NCR on June 25, which according to the IMD was the first time in the past four years when it came earlier than usual. Usually, monsoon rains arrive on June 29 in this part of the country.

Meanwhile, Noida on Thursday saw a slight rise in mercury after a short respite from heat earlier this week. The IMD forecasted that the mercury may cross 40°C in the next few days with no sign of rains for next seven days. Officials said that a maximum temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius is normal for the first week of June.

According to the IMD, Noida saw a maximum and minimum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius and 25.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday against 34 and 24.2 degree Celsius a day earlier, respectively. At Safdarjung, considered average for the NCR, the minimum and maximum temperature was recorded at 38.2 degrees Celsius and 24.4 degrees Celsius respectively.