Betting racket busted in Noida, 6 suspects held
The Noida Phase 1 Police on Saturday busted an alleged betting racket for betting on cricket matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), and earlier on the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections too, said the officials.
Six people were also arrested from Sector 10 on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the gambling.
The police have identified the suspects as Imran, Akhilesh, Javed, Mohsin, Parvez and Tahir — all natives of Bulandshahr, and residents of Noida Sector 10.
“The suspects received a link known as ‘Line’ on their cellphones from Dubai. Once operational, the cellphone is muted and the speaker is turned on. During this, ball-by-ball information on runs during the matches is being shared on the link. As the match starts, the betting on the match also starts... The suspects also made bets on the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative assembly elections, including the chief ministerial post,” said Ranvijay Singh, ADCP (Noida), Gautam Budh Nagar Police.
The police have also seized ₹1.64 lakh cash, 12 cellphones, 20 bank passbooks, and two vehicles from the possession of the suspects, and recovered ₹4 lakh from their joint bank account.
“It was revealed during interrogation that the suspects used to make bets up to ₹10 lakh daily, and would earn between ₹5,000 and ₹50,000 on a daily basis. Nearly 50 to 60 people used to take part in the daily betting. The gang had been active in Delhi, Noida, Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad,” Singh added.
The six suspects have been booked under relevant sections of the Gambling Act, and further action will be taken against them at the earliest, said the police.
Wave Group homebuyers stage protest over delay in delivery of flats in Noida
Homebuyers of Wave Group's Amore apartments in Noida staged a protest on Saturday against the delay in delivery of flats. Around 55 homebuyers reached the project site located in Sector 32 at 10am and raised slogans against the office-bearers of the real estate developer. The residential project was announced in the year 2012 and the Wave Group had promised that it will give possession of the flats to the buyers by 2016.
Day after issuing notification to close meat shops during Navratri, Ghaziabad mayor ‘rectifies’ order
A day after ordering meat shops in Ghaziabad to close during Navratri, mayor Asha Sharma issued an amendment on Saturday that said stores should follow the Uttar Pradesh government's directives in the matter. On Friday, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation issued an order, signed by Sharma, which ordered all meat shops in the city to stay shut from April 2 to 10 in light of the nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri.
3 criminals loot ₹18 lakh from bank in UP’s Bulandshahar
Three motorcycle borne criminals looted ₹18 lakh from the Ujjiwan Finance Bank in Syana town of district Bulandshahar on Saturday evening. Senior police officials including SSP of Bulandshahar SK Singh rushed to the spot and launched a search operation Circle officer of Syana Vandana said that the incident occurred at around 4.45 pm on Saturday. Vandana said three motorcycle borne criminals arrived at the bank, wearing helmets to hide their faces.
Health teams go into overdrive to check adulterated dairy products
Health and family welfare minister Dr Vijay Singla said seven inter-district health teams conducted inspections in various districts, and collected as many as 65 samples of milk and other products. Dr Singla further said that in SAS Nagar, a team from Sangrur collected 12 samples of paneer (3), milk (2), khoya (1) and one each of cream, curd, ice-cream, milk cake and kalakand.
3rd Century BC Buddhist Stupa in Yamunanagar to get makeover
The historical Buddhist Stupa or brick Stupa built 2,400 years back by Mauryan king Ashoka, in Haryana's Yamunanagar, is scheduled to get a makeover with beatification works set to begin. The monument, spread across 100 sq-m in Chaneti village, dates back to third century BC, and is almost 8km away from the district headquarters. It is an important site of religious tourism for Buddhists around the world.
