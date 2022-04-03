Betting racket busted in Noida, 6 suspects held

The Noida Phase 1 Police on Saturday busted an alleged betting racket for betting on cricket matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), and earlier on the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections too, said the officials.

Six people were also arrested from Sector 10 on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the gambling.

The police have identified the suspects as Imran, Akhilesh, Javed, Mohsin, Parvez and Tahir — all natives of Bulandshahr, and residents of Noida Sector 10.

“The suspects received a link known as ‘Line’ on their cellphones from Dubai. Once operational, the cellphone is muted and the speaker is turned on. During this, ball-by-ball information on runs during the matches is being shared on the link. As the match starts, the betting on the match also starts... The suspects also made bets on the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative assembly elections, including the chief ministerial post,” said Ranvijay Singh, ADCP (Noida), Gautam Budh Nagar Police.

The police have also seized ₹1.64 lakh cash, 12 cellphones, 20 bank passbooks, and two vehicles from the possession of the suspects, and recovered ₹4 lakh from their joint bank account.

“It was revealed during interrogation that the suspects used to make bets up to ₹10 lakh daily, and would earn between ₹5,000 and ₹50,000 on a daily basis. Nearly 50 to 60 people used to take part in the daily betting. The gang had been active in Delhi, Noida, Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad,” Singh added.

The six suspects have been booked under relevant sections of the Gambling Act, and further action will be taken against them at the earliest, said the police.