Biker hit by speeding luxury car, dies

Noida: A speeding luxury vehicle mowed down a 52-year-old man in Greater Noida West on Tuesday afternoon in a hit-and-run case, said police.

Police identified the dead man by his single name as Ramniwas, a resident of Itehra village in Greater Noida West. According to police, he was on his motorcycle when the accident occurred at around 1.45 pm.

“A speeding Jaguar hit his bike near the Jalpura cut. Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. A team was rushed to the spot as soon as they were informed,” said Rishipal, senior sub-inspector (SSI), Bisrakh police station.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle abandoned the car and fled. Police ran a trace on the number plate and found that it belonged to a Noida resident who they were yet to arrest.

The victim’s body was sent for an autopsy following which it was handed over to the family.

Based on the family’s complaint, a case has been registered against the driver at the Bisrakh police station under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Efforts are on to trace the driver and we will nab him soon,” said the SSI.