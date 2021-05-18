Home / Cities / Noida News / Biker hit by speeding luxury car, dies
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Biker hit by speeding luxury car, dies

Noida: A speeding luxury vehicle mowed down a 52-year-old man in Greater Noida West on Tuesday afternoon in a hit-and-run case, said police
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 11:13 PM IST

Noida: A speeding luxury vehicle mowed down a 52-year-old man in Greater Noida West on Tuesday afternoon in a hit-and-run case, said police.

Police identified the dead man by his single name as Ramniwas, a resident of Itehra village in Greater Noida West. According to police, he was on his motorcycle when the accident occurred at around 1.45 pm.

“A speeding Jaguar hit his bike near the Jalpura cut. Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. A team was rushed to the spot as soon as they were informed,” said Rishipal, senior sub-inspector (SSI), Bisrakh police station.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle abandoned the car and fled. Police ran a trace on the number plate and found that it belonged to a Noida resident who they were yet to arrest.

The victim’s body was sent for an autopsy following which it was handed over to the family.

Based on the family’s complaint, a case has been registered against the driver at the Bisrakh police station under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Efforts are on to trace the driver and we will nab him soon,” said the SSI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.