    BLOs to visit door-to-door to verify GB Nagar voters

    The DM instructed BLOs to visit every household within their assigned areas, distribute enumeration forms to eligible residents, and assist them in filling the forms correctly.

    Published on: Nov 2, 2025 3:06 AM IST
    By Maria Khan
    District magistrate (DM) and district election officer Medha Roopam on Saturday directed Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and supervisors in Gautam Budh Nagar to ensure door-to-door verification and inclusion of every eligible voter’s name in the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls, informed district administration officials.

    DM Roopam said the special revision drive, launched under the directives of the Election Commission of India. (HT)

    DM Roopam said the special revision drive, launched under the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday, is a key exercise to strengthen democratic participation by ensuring that “no eligible citizen’s name is left out or deleted from the voter list.”

    “The responsibility lies on field officers to make sure every household is covered, every voter is verified and every genuine entry is reflected in the rolls. Any issue faced during the process must be reported immediately to the district administration for prompt support”, said DM Roopam.

    Officials were also directed to pay special attention to the inclusion of elderly, differently-abled, sick and economically weaker voters, ensuring they face no difficulty in filling the enumeration forms.

    According to additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) and deputy district election officer Atul Kumar, the revision drive began on October 28 with preparatory activities and training, while door-to-door enumeration will continue from November 4 to December 4. The draft electoral roll will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026, and final publication on February 7, 2026.

    Explaining the procedure, Sadar sub-divisional magistrate Ashutosh Gupta said BLOs will personally contact all voters in their polling areas and provide enumeration forms in duplicate. If a house is locked or occupants are away, the BLOwill slide the form inside the houseand revisit at least three times to collect the filled copy.

    Each enumeration form will have pre-filled details like the voter’s name, EPIC number, part and serial number, assembly constituency, and photograph. BLOs will help voters attach a recent colour passport-size photo and fill additional details such as date of birth, Aadhaar number (optional), parent’s and spouse’s names and EPIC numbers.

    With the door-to-door verification drive now underway, officials said the exercise aims to ensure that every eligible voter in Gautam Budh Nagar is accurately listed in the electoral rolls.

