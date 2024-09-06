 Body of 21-year-old man with throat slit found on Greater Noida service road - Hindustan Times
Body of 21-year-old man with throat slit found on Greater Noida service road

ByArun Singh, Noida
Sep 06, 2024 06:46 AM IST

With the help of the tattoos, the deceased was identified as Santosh Kumar, aka Kalu, 21, a resident of Surajpur locality. He worked at a factory around two to three kilometre away from the spot where the body was found, said police

The body of a 21-year-old man with a slit throat was found on the service road of Greater Noida’s Surajpur locality on Thursday morning, said police, adding that prima facie investigation shows that the man was killed elsewhere and the body dumped on the service road.

(Representational image)
On the basis of the prima facie investigation, Surajpur police registered a case against an unidentified suspects under Section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Thursday, and four teams have been formed to nab the suspects. (Representational image)

“On Thursday around 8.30am, police received information on 112 from a passerby that a body was found in the bushes along the 130m service road under the jurisdiction of Surajpur police station in Greater Noida,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer, Surajpur.

“On getting information, a team rushed to the spot, and a forensic team was also called in. The team found that the man’s throat was slit using a sharp-edged weapon. No other injury marks were spotted on the body,” said Kumar.

He said that when police investigated the crime scene, no identity documents were recovered from his possession. There were two tattoos on his arm and they spelt ”Kalu” and ”Om”, said the SHO.

“With the help of the tattoos, the deceased was identified as Santosh Kumar, aka Kalu, 21, a resident of Surajpur locality. He worked at a factory around two to three kilometre away from the spot where the body was found,” said Kumar.

“It came to fore that he was not going to work since the past three days. It is suspected that the killers slit his throat and dumped his body on the service road. His co-workers are being interrogated,” said Kumar.

On the basis of the prima facie investigation, Surajpur police registered a case against an unidentified suspects under Section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Thursday, and four teams have been formed to nab the suspects. Footage from CCTV cameras installed near the spot are also being scanned to trace the suspects, said police.

