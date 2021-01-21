Bomb hoax at private hospital in Noida’s Sector 27

Noida: There was panic at a private hospital in Sector 27 on Thursday afternoon after an unidentified caller informed the hospital that a bomb had been placed in the facility’s basement.

The call was made from a mobile phone to the Kailash Hospital’s landline number. The receptionist at the hospital immediately informed the hospital management who then informed police. However, after two hours of intense search, the Noida police bomb disposal squad told the hospital authorities that it was a hoax call.

VB Joshi, spokesperson for Kailash Hospital, said that the call was received at 1.48 pm. “It appeared a male voice on the other side. He said that a bomb has been placed in the hospital’s basement that is divided into two parts. One part houses the OPD section while the other has a parking lot,” Joshi said.

The entry of patients and visitors in the hospital was stopped in the afternoon.

A team from Sector 20 police station accompanied by the bomb disposal squad and fire tenders reached the spot and evacuated the patients from OPD and also removed vehicles from the parking area.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said that the squad scanned the premises for two hours but could not find any suspicious object. “Primary investigation shows this was a hoax call. We are tracing the suspect through the mobile number used in making the call,” Singh said.

Kailash Hospital is owned by Gautam Budh Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma. This is one of the hospitals in the district where Covid vaccination programme is also conducted. “We have provided the details to the police and asked for an investigation,” Sharma said.