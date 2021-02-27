BTech student beaten up, five students booked

Greater Noida: A 20-year-old BTech student was allegedly beaten up by five other students when he was coming out of an examination hall at a private college in Greater Noida. The victim, Rahul Sharma, received injuries to his face and head as the suspects punched him and also hit him with an iron rod, alleged his family.

Rahul, a native of Bulandshahr, studies in a private college in Greater Noida. Rekha Sharma, Rahul’s mother who is a sub-inspector in Agra, on Thursday filed a complaint at Knowledge Park police station. She said that her son’s semester examination is being held in another college in Knowledge Park.

“On Tuesday, Rahul had appeared in an examination in the morning shift and exited the hall at 12.45pm. Five suspects held my son and started beating him,” the mother said in the complaint. The suspects also tried to abduct him in a car, but his classmates reached the spot and rescued him, she said.

Rekha said that Rahul had intervened in a friend’s dispute a few days ago due to which the suspects attacked him.

Varun Pawar, SHO of Knowledge Park police station, said that a case was registered against five persons under sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC. “The suspects fled the spot after the crime. We talked to the victim, but he did not reveal the exact reason which led to the incident. The victim was discharged from hospital after primary treatment, and he is appearing in the examination for rest of the papers,” he said.

Pawar said that a police team scanned the CCTV camera footage from the spot and got some leads in the case. “Primary investigation shows the suspects are also students in the same college, and they are known to the victim. We will soon arrest the suspects,” Pawar said.