Bus carrying 50 college students overturns in Greater Noida, 10 injured

Greater Noida: A private bus carrying 50 college students overturned in Greater Noida’s Beta-2 locality on Saturday morning, leaving 10 students, including seven women, injured after the driver lost its control, officers said. The wounded students had suffered minor injuries and hence were discharged from the hospital after first-aid. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred at Mitra roundabout near Judges Colony in Greater Noida.

According to police, it received information about the incident at around 2pm following which a team from Beta-2 police station rushed to the spot.

“Ten students, aged between 19 and 21, were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital by police. The remaining 40 and the driver of the bus, were safely rescued by police from the overturned bus. They did not suffer any injury,” said assistant commissioner of police-1 (Greater Noida) Sushil Kumar Ganga Prasad.

A preliminary probe revealed that the bus was heading from a private university located near the Yamuna Expressway in Sector 17A of Yamuna city towards Knowledge Park-2 in Greater Noida.

“The bus was taking the students from the university to their paying guest accommodation in Knowledge Park-2 in Greater Noida, when the accident occurred. It was hired by the paying guest accommodation to provide conveyance facility to students,” the officer said.

“All of them were safely dropped off at their PG. No complaint has been received in the matter so far,” the officer added.