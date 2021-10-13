Bus falls off flyover in UP's Ghaziabad, 1 killed, 4 injured

A private chartered bus ferrying employees of a Noida company to Ghaziabad fell off the Bhatia Morh flyover on Wednesday night, police said. One person was killed and four passengers of the bus were injured, police said, adding they could not ascertain the reason of the accident immediately.

According to witnesses, the bus fell from a height of about 15-20 feet.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9pm when the private bus was on its way from Gautam Budh Nagar to Ghaziabad.

“While the bus was descending the flyover, its driver somehow lost control of the vehicle and the bus fell down. Several passengers were injured and have been rushed to hospital for treatment,” said Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police (city 1).

“The bus hit a man on a motorcycle. The bus driver seemed to lose control of the vehicle, which careened to the other side of the road, breaking the central verge, and fell off the flyover. It fell from a height of about 20 feet. Locals rushed the injured to hospitals for treatment,” said Amit Kumar, who witnessed the accident.

The police said that the bus hit two two-wheelers during the accident, but could not confirm whether the driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting one of the two-wheelers or before.

“The bus was ferrying employees of an electronics company in Noida. There is one casualty, who is probably the rider of one of the two two-wheelers. Overall, four persons have sustained injuries. Ambulances and police vehicles have been roped in to shift the injured to hospitals,” said Pawan Kumar, senior superintendent of police.

The police also roped in cranes to pull out and lift the bus away from the accident site.

The Bhatia Morh flyover is located over the GT Road stretch near Rakesh Marg.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON