Bus ferrying women workers overturns in Greater Noida, one killed

A 20-year-old woman died while four others were injured when a private bus ferrying women workers to a private company overturned near Tilapta roundabout in Surajpur on Saturday morning.

Nearly 30 workers were travelling from Dhaulana in Hapur to the manufacturing site of a private company in Noida’s Sector 84 in the private bus, said police.

Ajay Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Surajpur police station, said the private company hired a bus from a travel operator in Noida to ferry its workers. “Passengers said the driver was speeding at the time of the accident. It also appears that the bus driver dozed off and he lost control over the vehicle, which hit a divider and overturned,” said Kumar.

Police said the workers were trapped inside the bus following the accident. Locals and passersby rushed to the spot and informed police. Five women sustained injuries and were admitted to a private hospital, where one Tina Sharma, a resident of Dhaulana, died. The other four injured– Mamta, Kajal, Poonam and Ritu - are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A police team from Surajpur reached the spot and arranged for another bus, in which the women were sent home. The damaged bus was later removed from the spot.

“The bus driver managed to escape. We have seized the bus and are trying to trace the driver and the vehicle owner with the help of the registration number. Tina’s body was sent for a post-mortem. Her younger brother came from Hapur to Greater Noida after getting information about the accident and said their father will file a complaint,” said the SHO.

Repeated communications to the private company seeking a comment on the accident went unanswered.

On May 4, 2019, a private bus of the same company ferrying 48 women employees overturned after colliding with a truck at an intersection near the fruits and vegetables market in Noida Phase 2. Seven passengers, all of whom were women, were admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Noida. The bus was going towards the company located in Noida Phase 2. According to police, the bus was hit by a truck. Later, police registered an FIR against the truck driver.