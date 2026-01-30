CAQM flags 102 road dust violations across Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has identified 102 instances of visible road dust during an inspection of road stretches under the Greater Noida authority, and directed the Authority to carry out targeted corrective measures. The findings of Thursday’s inspection highlighted the need to boost mechanical sweeping operations, ensure regular water sprinkling, facilitate timely lifting and scientific disposal of collected dust and debris, and improve maintenance of roadsides, central verges and adjoining areas. (HT Archive)

The inspection, conducted on Thursday, was part of the CAQM’s ongoing monitoring and enforcement drive under the statutory framework of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). It aimed to assess the extent of road dust and review the effectiveness of road cleaning and sweeping operations on Greater Noida authority-maintained roads, the Commission said in a statement.

For the exercise, the Commission deployed eight inspection teams comprising officials from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB). The teams covered 35 locations across Greater Noida and Greater Noida West, inspecting a mix of arterial corridors and internal road stretches.

Geo-tagged and time-stamped photographs were recorded during the drive and submitted as part of a consolidated inspection report. “Visible road dust continues to be a concern at several locations in Greater Noida. During the inspection, 102 instances of road dust violations were observed across the surveyed areas,” the Commission said.

Violations were reported on internal roads, sector roads and major corridors, including sectors Beta, Delta, Alpha, Gamma, Eta, Sigma, Omicron, Zeta, Ecotech, Knowledge Park and Techzone. Several 60-metre-, 80-metre- and 130-metre-wide roads connecting key junctions and rotaries were also found to be affected, it added.

The findings highlighted the need to boost mechanical sweeping operations, ensure regular water sprinkling, facilitate timely lifting and scientific disposal of collected dust and debris, and improve maintenance of roadsides, central verges and adjoining areas.

At certain locations, the accumulation of dust was attributed to inadequate sweeping frequency, the movement of heavy vehicles and poor housekeeping along road margins, the Commission noted.

The CAQM, meanwhile, has instructed the Greater Noida authority and other concerned agencies to take immediate corrective steps at all identified locations and ensure strict compliance with Grap norms.

It has also stressed on the importance of tighter enforcement, improved supervision, optimal deployment of mechanical road-sweeping machines, continuous performance monitoring and fixing accountability for lapses.

Earlier this month, CAQM teams inspected 142 roads in Noida and reported low or negligible levels of visible dust at most locations.

However, following media reports and feedback from residents, the Commission subsequently directed the UPPCB’s Noida office to inspect 23 additional locations and submit a detailed report.

On Thursday, Greater Noida’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 250 (poor), compared with 189 (moderate) on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the city recorded an AQI of 304 (very poor), according to CPCB data.