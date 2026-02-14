CCTV, eye-witness cited as HC grants bail to mother-in-law in Nikki Bhati murder case

Greater Noida:The Allahabad High Court on Friday granted bail to the mother-in-law of Nikki Bhati in the alleged murder case, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case. Court observed that the eye-witness and son of the deceased said the applicant was not present at the scene at the time of the incident.

This is the third bail in the case. The brother-in-law was granted bail on January 1 and the father-in-law on January 27. Nikki’s husband, Vipin, remains in judicial custody.

In an order released on Friday, the bench headed by Justice Krishan Pahal observed that the eye-witness and son of the deceased said the applicant was not present at the scene at the time of the incident. Also, the CCTV footage from a nearby shop showed her at that location during that time.

She rushed home upon learning about the incident and later accompanied the deceased to the hospital for treatment, the order read. “The court is of the view that the applicant has made out a case for bail. The bail application is allowed,” it said.

The court directed that she be released upon furnishing a personal bond and two sureties to the satisfaction of the court concerned, subject to verification. It also imposed conditions that she must not tamper with evidence, intimidate witnesses, and must appear before the trial court as required. Any breach will result in cancellation of bail.

In August last year, Nikki was rushed to a private hospital in Greater Noida with severe burn injuries, from where doctors referred her to a Delhi hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Nikki’s family made a series of allegations against her husband’s family, including demands for dowry, mental harassment, objections over the use of social media, and assault.

On August 24, police arrested Vipin Bhati — whom she married in 2016 — along with his brother Rohit, father Satveer, and mother Daya on charges of murder, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal conspiracy. Police later filed a 173-page chargesheet on November 20, naming the four as accused.

Counsel Gaurav Kakkar, assisted by Anupam Dubey, argued that Daya was falsely implicated.

Kakkar also pointed out that the FIR was delayed by 19 hours without explanation. “It suggests that the FIR was instituted after due deliberation and consultation.”

The informant, Amit Kumar Yadav, and RP Patel opposed the bail, alleging that the applicant acted with the co-accused, who had previously assaulted the deceased, and supplied thinner used for the murder. It was admitted, however, that she has no criminal history.