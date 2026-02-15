Noida Metro's Aqua Line extended till Sector 142, work on corridor to begin shortly

The link will branch out from the Botanical Garden Metro Station in Sector 38A and end at Sector 142, towards the Noida Expressway, and have eight stations, they said. Work on the corridor will begin shortly, they added.

The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved the detailed project report and budget of ₹2,254 crore for the 11.56-kilometre Metro Link extension of the Aqua Line , officials of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation ( NMRC ) said. Once this Metro corridor is built, it will facilitate interchange among the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line and Magenta Line , and Noida’s Aqua Line, said NMRC officials.

“As the Union cabinet has approved the project and its budget, the NMRC is likely to issue a tender for this project so that the work can begin at the site. Let the government order come to us, and we will issue tender to finalise the contractor who will be engaged in the construction of this corridor that is a key link to take Metro connectivity directly with Greater Noida to Delhi,” Krishna Karunesh, managing director of the NMRC, told HT after the announcement.

The NMRC, in a statement, said that this approval marks a pivotal step in the development of the city’s metro infrastructure, promising to bring substantial benefits to the region. The new Metro corridor, extending from Sector 142 to Botanical Garden, is designed to address the growing demand for efficient and reliable public transportation, said NMRC officers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also termed the project a “boost to the ease of living” for the people of Noida.

“The Cabinet has approved the extension corridor from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden (Noida). This decision will add momentum to Noida’s development journey. Congestion will be reduced significantly as well,” the Prime Minister posted.

NMRC officers said that the project will not only enhance connectivity but also contribute to the overall development and prosperity of the region, due to the direct link between Greater Noida and Delhi.