Noida Metro's Aqua Line extended till Sector 142, work on corridor to begin shortly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the project a “boost to the ease of living” for the people of Noida.
The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved the detailed project report and budget of ₹2,254 crore for the 11.56-kilometre Metro Link extension of the Aqua Line, officials of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said. Once this Metro corridor is built, it will facilitate interchange among the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line and Magenta Line, and Noida’s Aqua Line, said NMRC officials.
The link will branch out from the Botanical Garden Metro Station in Sector 38A and end at Sector 142, towards the Noida Expressway, and have eight stations, they said. Work on the corridor will begin shortly, they added.
“As the Union cabinet has approved the project and its budget, the NMRC is likely to issue a tender for this project so that the work can begin at the site. Let the government order come to us, and we will issue tender to finalise the contractor who will be engaged in the construction of this corridor that is a key link to take Metro connectivity directly with Greater Noida to Delhi,” Krishna Karunesh, managing director of the NMRC, told HT after the announcement.
The NMRC, in a statement, said that this approval marks a pivotal step in the development of the city’s metro infrastructure, promising to bring substantial benefits to the region. The new Metro corridor, extending from Sector 142 to Botanical Garden, is designed to address the growing demand for efficient and reliable public transportation, said NMRC officers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also termed the project a “boost to the ease of living” for the people of Noida.
“The Cabinet has approved the extension corridor from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden (Noida). This decision will add momentum to Noida’s development journey. Congestion will be reduced significantly as well,” the Prime Minister posted.
NMRC officers said that the project will not only enhance connectivity but also contribute to the overall development and prosperity of the region, due to the direct link between Greater Noida and Delhi.
In 2014, the UP government had approved a budget of ₹2,254.35 crore for this project, which will having a total of eight Metro stations that include Botanical Garden, Sector 44, Noida authority new office in Sector 96, and sectors 97, 105, 108, 93 and Panchsheel Balak Inter College.
The NMRC has also decided to develop a Botanical Garden Bus Stand in Sector 38A, where Aqua Line and Blue Line will seamlessly meet, thereby offering safe and smooth travel to the thousands of commuters, said officials.
The passengers will be able to easily interchange between the Aqua Line and buses (intracity or intercity) at the Botanical Garden Metro station. This corridor will provide seamless connectivity to all the commuters travelling from Noida Greater towards Delhi and vice-versa. It has an expected ridership of 80,000 in the initial stage.
On November 30, 2023, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had submitted the detailed project report (DPR) of a new 11.56km Metro link from Botanical Garden Metro station on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line to Sector 142 station on Noida Metro’s Aqua Line. Subsequently, the NMRC, in its 28th board meeting held on December 27, 2024, approved the DPR and sent the same to the UP government for approvals.
Currently, Greater Noida and Noida are not directly connected to the Delhi Metro via Noida Metro’s 29.7km Aqua Line corridor. Also, this connectivity to Delhi Metro’s Blue Line, which enters via Mayur Vihar and ends at Sector 62’s Electronic City Metro station, is not a seamless one.
The new 11.56km link will make the connectivity seamless, taking the Metro closer to the greenfield Noida international airport in Jewar.
In May 2019, the Greater Noida authority had approved the Metro link during its 114th board meeting to provide direct connectivity between Greater Noida and Delhi. The Botanical Garden station also serves as the NCR’s first interchange station, linking commuters to Blue Line (Noida City Centre to Dwarka Sector 21) and the Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden corridor.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.Read More
