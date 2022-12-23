CHC staff lock emergency gates from inside at night, ambulance rushes patient to private hospital

The community health centre (CHC) in Muradnagar has initiated an inquiry after a video was shared on social media websites, showing an ambulance, which had brought a patient who needed urgent medical attention, unable to enter the emergency ward because the gates were locked.

The 29-second video shows the ambulance driver and co-driver repeatedly knocking on the gates and even shouting to alert the staff inside, but to no avail. After the gates did not open, the ambulance took the patient to a private hospital and later to another private hospital, where the patient was given first aid.

“The incident probably occurred at 1.50am on December 21. Doctors and staff are posted at the emergency ward for 24 hours. The video shows that no one opened the gates of the emergency ward. The patient had sustained injuries in a road accident on the highway,” said Dr Pradeep Yadav, in-charge of the CHC, Muradnagar.

He added, “The patient is now at home and stable. However, considering the seriousness of the incident, I have initiated an inquiry to find out those who are responsible. We have doctors and ward boys posted at the emergency ward for 24 hours and they were supposed to open the gates,” Dr Yadav added. Officials said the gates were probably closed from the inside by staff due to the winter chill, but they have to remain open at all times for patients.

Ghaziabad chief medical officer Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar did not respond to calls.

