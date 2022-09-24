Child PGI nurses hold demonstration

Noida: Nurses of the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH), commonly known as Child PGI Hospital, demonstrated outside the director’s office on Friday wearing black armbands. They were protesting the alleged dismissal of a nurse for taking four days of leave. Nurses said several other issues which have been earlier communicated to the administration were also raised on Friday as they remain unresolved.

Surendra Gora, a male nurse working at PGICH for over four years, took a four-day leave last week to take care of his ailing wife. However, Gora was relieved from his duties when he returned, nurses alleged.

“This was completely uncalled for and inhuman since the nurse in question is also a Covid warrior. Several other unnecessary changes have also been made in the hospital — guards in the residential area have been removed, and all gates and fire exits have been closed to prevent staff from leaving. How will we deal with an emergency situation if there is just one exit from the hospital? The nursing staff also face severe misbehaviour,” Neha Bhati, president, SSPHPGTI workers’ union said.

She added that the nurses will go on strike if corrective measures are not adopted. Brigadier Dr Rakesh Gupta (retired), acting director, PGICH, said, “The nurse has been reinstated and is working now as we were not aware of all the issues earlier. He is a contractual employee. The other decisions have been taken to ensure employee productivity and performance.”

Sources said that some of the doctors at the hospital have been allowed to work outside and even asked to visit the Govt Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) as the demand for a permanent director persists.