Class 12 student shoots self with father’s pistol in Greater Noida: Police

Greater Noida: An 18-year-old student of Class 12, allegedly died by suicide after shooting self with his father’s licenced pistol at their home in Greater Noida’s Badalpur on Saturday evening, said officials on Sunday. Though his family members said that they did not notice anything unusual with him, police are investigating if he was under stress over the ongoing board exams. (Representational image)

Police said no suicide note was recovered from the spot but before taking the extreme step the student allegedly damaged his laptop and even reset his mobile phone to the factory mode.

The deceased, who studied at a private school in NTPC area, lived with his family members in Dhoom Manikpur area.

“On Saturday around 4.30 pm, the student locked himself inside their first-floor room and shot himself, pointing the pistol at his head. As his mother and a differently abled brother were on the ground floor, they rushed upstairs on hearing a gunshot,” said Amit Kumar, station house officer, Badalpur.

He told HT that the deceased’s father, who was out for some work, returned home a few minutes later after the family informed him. The father broke into the room. “The student was then rushed to a nearby hospital by the family where doctors declared him brought dead and alerted police,” said SHO Kumar.

Investigation found that the pistol belonged to his father, a farmer. “The family has a licenced pistol and a rifle. His grandfather was in the Army,” said SHO Kumar.

“When we seized the student’s gadgets, it came to light that his phone was factory reset while he broke the laptop before the incident,” the SHO added.

Police have seized both the devices to recover the data.

“The exact reason behind the extreme step would be ascertained after recording statements of grieved family members,” the SHO said.

No case has been registered as yet and further investigation is underway, he added.