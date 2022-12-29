Classes 1 to 8 to stay closed for physical classes till January 1 in Noida

Classes 1 to 8 in all schools in Gautam Budh Nagar will remain closed for physical classes till January 1, Gautam Budh Nagar district inspector of schools (DIOS) directed on Wednesday evening after an order from the District Magistrate. The decision has been taken in light of severe cold conditions in the district, said officials.

Dharmveer Singh, Gautam Budh Nagar DIOS informed all school principals about the directives on Wednesday evening. “While physical classes will be suspended for classes 1 to 8 till January 1, online classes should be carried on by the schools for the students so that they do not miss out on the curriculum,” said the officer, adding that all school prinicipals have been directed to ensure compliance of the said order.

Since December 22, all schools in the district have been functioning on new timings as per directives issued by the district administration on December 21. The directive ordered all schools to start functioning from 9 am due to cold and foggy conditions in the district.

