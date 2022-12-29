New Year’s eve in Noida: Police issue traffic advisory

Roads around Sector 18, the biggest commercial hub of Noida, will be largely diverted by the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police on the night of December 31 during New Years’ Eve celebrations.

The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory stating that commuters coming to Sector 18 will have to park their vehicles at the multi-level parking lot and penalties will be levied for roadside parking.

“The road between nursery trisection and Sector 18 Metro station leading to Attapeer Chowk has been made a No-Parking Zone and no vehicles will be allowed to be parked here. The exit in front of the footover-bridge and Sector 18 Gurudwara to Sector 18 market will be closed,” states the advisory.

Also, the road leading to Sector18 market from the Sector 18 Metro station will be closed. This exit will be opened only for vehicles coming from Sector 18, said police officers.

The exit near Sector 18’s Mosaic Hotel will be used by vehicles leaving Sector 18 and will be closed for vehicles entering the market area.

“A large number of officers will be deployed at places that see heavy footfall, including party hubs like Gardens Galleria,GIP, DLF Mall of India, Logix City Centre, Gaur City Mall and Ansal Mall. Vehicles parked on the roadside in places such as Kisan Chowk, Jagat Farm and Parichowk will be fined. Strict action will be taken against drink driving after checking offenders breathalysers,” said Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

