Cold wave likely in Noida as mercury falls

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:32 PM IST

Both maximum and minimum temperatures fell in Noida and adjoining areas on Tuesday and the weather department said a cold wave was imminent.

On Tuesday, the mercury fell by an average 3 degrees Celsius (°C) in the national capital region (NCR). Noida’s fall was slightly lower -- by 1°C-- but this is predicted to fall even further till Friday. Parts of NCR and Western Uttar Pradesh also saw cold waves on Wednesday even as the maximum temperatures too remained well below the season’s average.

A cold wave occurs in plains when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and/or is 4.5 notches lesser than the season’s normal for two consecutive days. Cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is less than 4 degree Celsius in the plains.

“The mercury is on drop due to the passage of western disturbance that has caused fresh snowing on the Himalayan states. The icy cold winds towards Delhi-NCR regions are coming directly from the region that had received fresh snowfall thus the mercury will drop for next two days. Due to this there is high possibility of cold-wave for next three days across NCR including Noida and adjoining area,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

According to the weather analysts, the wind chill factor will continue the nip in the air with lesser difference between the minimum and maximum temperatures.

“The icy cold north-westerly winds will maintain the wind chill factor, which means that in spite of sunshine, the day time temperatures remain low due to the cold winds from northern Himalayas,” said Mahesh Palawat, director, private weather forecasting agency, Skymet.

On Tuesday, Noida saw a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius against 8.7 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The maximum temperature on Tuesday for Noida was recorded at 16.4 degrees Celsius same as a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the average minimum for NCR, based on the Safdarjung observatory was recorded at 4.3 degrees Celsius – three degrees below the season’s average, while the maximum was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.

