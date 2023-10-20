Community spirit shines bright for Puja festivities in Noida

In Noida’s Lotus Boulevard high-rise society in Sector 100, residents are initiating Durga Puja festivities on Friday by extending a warm invitation to senior citizens from a nearby old-age home. In Sector 25, the Jal Vayuvihar Sanskriti Kalyan Samiti is celebrating Durga Puja for the 31st year. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

These senior citizens, some of whom have been abandoned by their families, will have the honor of inaugurating the Durga Puja pandal at the society’s premises, and some will offer devotional songs in homage to Goddess Durga.

Kaustav Ghosh, secretary of Lotus Boulevard Sanskritik Samity, explains the initiative, “This is the seventh year of our celebrations, and every year, we aim to send a meaningful message to society. This year, we’ve decided to invite senior citizens from a nearby old-age home in Sector 112. Seven seniors, capable of attending the festivities, will inaugurate the pandal on Friday. Two of them will perform devotional songs for the Goddess. We intend to bring smiles to their faces and show them the respect they deserve.”

Meanwhile, in Sector 137, the Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee has crafted a 200-meter-long rangoli art on one of the sector’s streets to usher in the Pujo festivities. Tridip K Mandal, a committee member, said, “In our sixth year of the Puja, we decided to create a massive street rangoli on a 200-meter road in front of the Puja pandal. It was a collaborative effort for participants and has become an attraction for all. Our Puja pandal is designed to resemble large ‘dholaks,’ an essential part of the festivities.”

At the oldest Pujo of the city,Kalibari in Sector 26, celebrating its 41st year, a ‘Brahm Dwar’ setup at the pandal aims to captivate devotees. Anupam Banerjee from Noida Kalibari Durga Puja in Sector 26 explains, “This year, we’re taking devotees on an extraordinary journey through the divine theme, ‘Brahma Duwar,’ where the entire art installation is a masterpiece crafted by talented artists from West Bengal. It adds an authentic and traditional touch to our celebration. Devotees will be welcomed with doors and stairs to Lord Brahma’s universe as they enter this divine Pandal.”

In Sector 61, Balaka Durgotsav, in its 16th year now, will showcase a 40-foot tall ‘Mandir’ at the its Durga Puja pandal.

“Bengali community that strives to recreate the warmth and cultural vibrancy of their homeland, are affectionately referred to as ‘Sonar Bangla’. We aim to manifest the spirit of ‘sonar bangla’ in the heart of NCR through the pandal decorations. The 40-foot-tall mandir installation will stand as a symbol of reverence and devotion. These decorations will transport visitors to the lush green suburbs of Bengal,” said Anuj Chakraborty, from Balaka Puja committee.

Whereas in Sector 25, the Jal Vayuvihar Sanskriti Kalyan Samiti is celebrating Durga Puja for the 31st year. The celebrations begin with ‘Anandamela,’ where neighborhood ladies set up food stalls, offering visitors an array of culinary delights, fostering talent and a sense of community. Jaya De, a member of the organizing committee, elaborates, “Through this event, women who are excellent cooks but lack the confidence to sell their treats have an arena to display their talent, judged by experts from the food and hospitality industry.”

