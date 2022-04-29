Complaint filed against Noida authority for alleged irregularities in plot allotment
A farmer has filed a complaint against the Noida authority for allotting two residential plots to persons who are allegedly not eligible for the same. Last year, the authority allotted two residential plots, each measuring 162 square metres in Sector 151.
After a delay of more than nine years, the Noida authority on February 14, 2021, had allotted developed residential plots to 644 eligible farmers whose land was acquired for urbanisation prior to the year 1997. The authority allotted these plots through a lucky draw under a scheme launched in July 2011, officials said. But the implementation of the scheme got delayed due to disputes between farmers and the Noida authority over eligibility criteria. Now, another farmer has alleged irregularities in the allotment process.
“We have been continuously bringing up the anomaly since February 14, 2021 before the authority but they are not probing the matter. Two plots have been allotted in Sector 151 to Harola village residents, whose families already got residential plots in Sector 50 in a different 1996 scheme. According to the rules, if a farmer gets a plot under a scheme, then he cannot get another plot in a different scheme. It means the authority has allotted two plots in sheer violation of the rules,” alleged Vijendra Sharma, a farmer from Harola.
Sharma said the authority is yet to take cognisance of his complaint.
Meanwhile, the Kisan Ekta Sangh, a farmers’ group, alleged that there are many such instances where residential plots have been allotted to ineligible applicants, who already got plots under earlier schemes.
“We have gone through the names of the 644 applicants, who got the plots under the 2011 scheme for which the allotment process took place on February 14, 2021. We found out that many plots were allotted to ineligible farmers. We demand a detailed probe and the authority must cancel the allotments so that eligible farmers can get the plots. If the Noida authority does not probe the matter and give us justice, we will resort to protests,” said Rajendra Chauhan, a Kisan Ekta Sangh leader.
The Noida authority said that they will probe into the issue and act if they find irregularities in the scheme.
“We received some complaints earlier as well and addressed them after a thorough probe. We will look into the matter and do the needful in accordance with the guidelines,” said Praveen Kumar Mishra, additional chief executive officer of the Noida authority.
Ghaziabad civic body okays ₹1,417 crore budget
The executive committee of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation on Friday cleared the proposed budget for the 2022-23 financial year, which has a proposed expenditure of ₹1,417 crore as against an income of ₹1,337 crore. The officials said that two other important proposals regarding the integrated parking management system (IPMS) and the new property tax structure have been proposed to be taken to the corporation board for further discussions.
Assaulted over payment of ₹90, Ghaziabad juice seller succumbs to injuries
A 27-year-old juice seller died of critical injuries after he was allegedly assaulted by three suspects who refused to pay ₹90 for the 'shikhanji' (lemonade) they purchased at his stall near River Hindon Metro station on Wednesday evening (April 27). The victim was identified as a resident of Arthala, Gaurav Kashyap.
Noida cops intensify drive to check drink driving
Following instructions from the Noida police commissioner's office, the traffic police launched a drive against drink driving and inspected over 2,000 people on Thursday night. The police also booked 63 people for allegedly creating public nuisance. The police said that cases of drink driving are becoming more common across Noida and Greater Noida. The police added that though checking drives are conducted on a regular basis, they have been intensified now.
40 schools in Ghaziabad city dump bus facilities
Following the death of a 10-year-old Class 4 student at Modinagar, who stuck his head out of a moving school bus and it hit the pole of a gantry gate on April 20, the regional transport department found during its physical inspection of vehicles ferrying school children that at least 40 private schools in Ghaziabad are no longer in a position to operate school buses.
Avoid reciting Hanuman Chalisa within 100-metre radius of mosque premises: RPI
The members of the Republican Party of India on Friday met the police commissioner and appealed not to allow reciting or playing Hanuman Chalisa within a 100-metre radius of mosques premises to avoid any conflict between the two communities. RPI leaders Siddharth Dhende, Shailendra Chavan and Ashok Shewale meet the official and put forth various demands. Dhende said, ”Some political parties are trying to spread hatred among communities.”
