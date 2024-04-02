Congress’ Dolly Sharma files nomination from Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Starting her journey with “Jai Siya Ram” slogans, and garlanding a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on her way, Congress candidate Dolly Sharma on Monday indicated what will be her agenda in the days to come, as she headed to file her nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls from Ghaziabad constituency. Congress candidate Dolly Sharma (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

She was flanked by leaders of different opposition parties including from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.The ongoing process to file nominations for the upcoming Lok Sabha election will last till April 4.

Sharma, an MBA, has been fielded to contest her second election. In her first attempt in 2019, she had lost to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Gen VK Singh (retired).

Hundreds of leaders and party workers from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Aam Aadmi party among others, gathered at Navyug Market and performed a “havan” for an auspicious beginning of the nomination filing.

At Ambedkar Park in Navyug Market, Sharma garlanded the statue of Dr Ambedkar, and said that this time the fight will be on agendas and issues related to Ghaziabad.

“All the parties, part of the INDIA bloc, are standing shoulder to shoulder to protect the Constitution across the country. I want to say that people here will vote for the issues of Ghaziabad. The person who took away the breaths of people during Covid pandemic needs to answer now. Atul Garg (sitting MLA) was the health minister in UP during the Covid pandemic and he shut doors and mobile phone than helping the affected people and families,” Sharma said.

The BJP has picked MLA Garg, who resides in Kavi Nagar, as its candidate for the upcoming parliamentary election. He served as health minister from 2017 to 2022, during which the pandemic sparked.

Sharma said the health infrastructure in the city is depleted while instances of street crimes against women is rampant besides the developmental works in all the five assembly segments are not reaching the people.

“People in Khoda are suffering for years due to lack of tap water supply and sewage infrastructure while many roads are still in bad condition. The works are speeded up only when elections come close. The youth here need employment opportunities and even better government school education. The city also lacks proper metro train connectivity in different areas,” she said.

Sharma’s supporters then proceeded to the district collectorate where she filed her nomination papers.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Garg responded to Sharma’s allegations saying that the BJP is fighting election in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We don’t have much to convince voters as about 80 per cent have decided to vote for Modi ji while the rest think otherwise. I cannot say which doors I closed to the public during the Covid pandemic and my call records will indicate the number of people I spoke to in the times of their need. Sharma should abstain from making such remarks,” Garg said.

The district goes to polls on April 26 and the last date for filing of nominations is April 4.